FairMoney Microfinance Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading technology-driven financial institutions, has announced the appointment of seasoned banking professionals, Gbenga Shobo as Chairman of the Board, and Debo Aderoju as Executive Director and Chief Risk Officer.

The appointments are part of the Bank’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its corporate governance structure and executive leadership capacity respectively, as it expands its footprint in Nigeria’s fast-growing digital financial services sector.

These strategic appointments mark a significant milestone in FairMoney’s institutional evolution, underscoring a deepened commitment to world-class corporate governance, regulatory excellence, and sustainable growth. As the organisation transitions from a high-growth fintech to a full-service microfinance bank, the integration of these seasoned industry leaders strengthens its governance framework and operational capacity.

The appointment of Mr Shobo as Chairman brings over 35 years of experience in the banking industry to FairMoney. A former Deputy Managing Director at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr Shobo is a celebrated “titan” of African banking. During his tenure at FirstBank, he played a pivotal role in driving remarkable growth in digital banking volumes and supervised business units that generated significant portions of the bank’s total revenue.

An alumnus of the University of Ife, Harvard Business School, Stanford University and INSEAD, Mr Shobo brings over 11 years of distinguished board-level experience at First Bank of Nigeria Limited. He has also served on the boards of various financial institutions, including microfinance, insurance and fintechs, highlighting his experience across diverse segments of the financial services ecosystem. Renowned for his strategic insight, governance acumen, and boardroom expertise, his appointment is expected to further strengthen the Bank’s governance architecture and provide strong strategic oversight as FairMoney continues to expand its footprint in Nigeria’s financial services landscape, while upholding the highest ethical standards.

Also joining the leadership team is Debo Aderoju, a banking professional with more than two decades of experience in credit management, enterprise risk management, and inclusive finance. Prior to this appointment, he served as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Letshego Microfinance Bank Nigeria.

Earlier in his career, Mr Aderoju worked at United Bank for Africa and later moved to First Bank of Nigeria Limited, where he oversaw risk management functions across multiple Sub-Saharan African markets. His appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

He is an alumnus of the Leadership Development Program at the Gordon Institute of Business and Science (GIBS), University of Pretoria, South Africa, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Commenting on the appointments, Henry Obiekea, Managing Director of FairMoney Microfinance Bank, stated: “The bank is at a critical inflection point; wherein strong corporate governance is essential to sustain the impressive growth that we have achieved over the past few years. Welcoming Gbenga Shobo and Debo Aderoju reinforces our commitment to transforming FairMoney into a market-leading financial institution. Mr. Shobo joins our board with extensive experience in managing complex operations and a deep understanding of the retail and tech-enabled sectors, which will be invaluable as we continue to expand our services and deliver even greater value to our customers. In addition, Mr. Aderoju’s strong expertise in governance and inclusive finance will serve as a key driver for enhancing operational efficiency, risk management and regulatory compliance”.

FairMoney Microfinance Bank is a leading tech-enabled financial institution committed to driving financial inclusion across Nigeria. Since 2021, FairMoney has evolved from a rapid credit platform into a full-fledged licensed microfinance bank offering its comprehensive suite of digital financial services, including loans, savings accounts, and payment solutions, aimed at improving access to financial services for individuals and businesses across Nigeria.

As FairMoney continues to scale, its commitment to strong governance and professional leadership serves as the foundation for driving genuine financial empowerment and enabling the bank to deliver its services with the integrity, stability, and ethical rigor that its customers deserve.