Victor Osimhen has spoken of the powerful emotions he felt after Galatasaray SK supporters unveiled a touching tribute to the Nigerian striker before their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Liverpool FC at RAMS Park on Tuesday night.

Ahead of kickoff, Galatasaray fans produced a striking choreography in the stands behind the goal; a display that featured an image of Osimhen wearing the club’s famous jersey alongside a depiction of his late mother.

The tribute carried deep personal significance for the Super Eagles forward, who lost his mother at a young age, and it left him visibly emotional before the match.

“I’ve been very happy since I arrived wearing this jersey. This jersey is very special. I wanted to do my best for these fans,” Osimhen told the club’s official website after the game.

The Nigerian striker admitted the gesture touched him deeply.

“I’m experiencing completely different emotions here. I lost my mother at a young age, and the fans made me very happy today. That’s why it’s so important to me.”

A bond beyond football

Since arriving in Istanbul, Osimhen has quickly become one of Galatasaray’s most beloved players, with his passion, relentless pressing, and goal-scoring instincts endearing him to the club’s famously passionate supporters.

For Osimhen, that connection has grown beyond the pitch.

“We are a family with the Galatasaray fans,” he said.

“We did a very good job today. I think we can hurt Liverpool in the return match. We’ve done a good job so far.”

Key role in crucial Champions League win

The emotional atmosphere inside RAMS Park appeared to fuel Galatasaray’s performance as they secured a 1–0 victory over Liverpool in the first leg of the Round of 16.

Osimhen played a central role in the breakthrough goal that arrived early in the contest.

His powerful header from a corner created the opening, with midfielder Mario Lemina expertly redirecting the ball into the net to give the Turkish champions a seventh-minute lead.

Throughout the match, the Nigerian forward remained a constant attacking threat, using his pace, strength, and aerial ability to trouble Liverpool’s defence.

He came close to scoring himself when he met a cross with a free header, only to see the chance go narrowly wide.

Momentum ahead of Anfield return

Although he did not find the net, Osimhen’s presence proved decisive in helping Galatasaray maintain their advantage.

The Turkish champions will now carry that slender lead into the return leg at Anfield, where they will attempt to finish the job and reach the quarter-finals.

With the emotional backing of Galatasaray’s supporters and a growing sense of belief within the squad, Osimhen is once again expected to play a pivotal role as the Istanbul giants chase one of their most memorable European results in recent years.