A former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has described the Nigerian Civil War period (from 6 July 1967 – 15 January 1970) as the most difficult period of his life.

Mr Gowon, a retired general, made this known on Saturday in Abuja after being honoured with a Lifetime Integrity and Achievement Award at the 5th Convention of the Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Anglican Diocese.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event has as its theme: “Men of Honour: Living with Integrity in a Culture of Deceit.”

Mr Gowon explained that his decisions during the civil war were never driven by hatred, but by a difficult necessity to preserve national unity.

He urged people to always stand for the truth, and stressed the need for forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity across faiths and ethnicities.

“I always remember the civil war. It was the most difficult period of my life.

“It was not my choice, but I had to be there, and had to do what I did in order to keep this country together.

“It was never a hatred against any people, I can assure you,” he stated.

Reflecting on life after that period, the former Head of State stressed that his decisions had often been guided by prayers and a desire to act with integrity and compassion.

“As far as this heart is concerned, everything that I do, it is through prayers.

“I ask God to help me to do the right thing the way He thinks it should be done, with love and respect for all the people.

“That is why, at the end, what do we have to say? As they say: no victor, no vanquished,” he added.

Mr Gowon also lauded the progress Nigeria has made since the civil war.

He called on all citizens to support government’s efforts to uphold peace, love, and mutual respect.

The Chairman of the occasion, former President Goodluck Jonathan, represented by John-Kennedy Opara, former executive secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission, congratulated the honourees for their consistency in living with integrity.

He said, “These men have touched lives, and God has used them in different ways to touch the nation.

“The secret of the Lord is with them that fear Him, and He will show them His covenant.”

Quoting Psalm 25:14, he called on men to live right and stand for integrity, regardless of the situation.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Henry Ndukuba, who presided over the convention, commended the honourees and urged Christians to uphold truth, integrity, and courage.

According to him, the theme for the programme is apt because there is need to encourage Christians to stand for the Lord right from their homes.

He also encouraged Christians to stand strong in the society, in their workplaces and in their businesses.

The Anglican Primate said Nigeria was in need of men and women of honour and integrity, leaders willing to serve the people and not corruptly pile up wealth.

“This is because when the home is strong, the church will be, and the society also. So we want to encourage people to be unashamedly Christians.

“They owe nobody any apology for doing the right thing; many good people are not taking their stand, and that is why evil men thrive.

“They should stand unashamedly for the right, for the truth and also fight for that which is good and I believe that with time, the light will shine brighter and brighter,”he said.

Quoting Psalm 15: 1-5, he said God was still in search of men and women of honour and integrity, who are defined by what he described as the “four Hs”.

He listed the four attributes to include the Heart, Head, Habit, and Humility.

Isaac Chukwudi, President, Christian Men’s Fellowship, Abuja Diocese, said the choice of the event’s theme was informed by the prevalence of bankruptcy of integrity in the country.

“Integrity is so scarce, both at home and in government, and that was why we chose the theme to instill in men the spirit of the living well.

“We need to build integrity from the home, and these are the men to speak to where the leaders will emerge from to better the situation in Nigeria,” he said.

NAN reports that two other nonagenarians were also honoured in recognition of their exemplary service to the church, the nation, and humanity.

They are Christopher Kolade, former Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, and Gilbert Chikelu, a former Minister of Establishment and Chairman, Guaranty Trust Bank.

(NAN)

