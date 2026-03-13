Actor-turned-politician Kenneth Okonkwo has urged Nigerians to join the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He appealed in a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday night.

The former spokesperson for the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential campaign called on citizens to align with the party to rescue the country from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He warned that Nigeria risked further political and economic decline under the APC if citizens failed to unite and support efforts to steer the country away from what he described as an “impending national collapse.”

Mr Okonkwo said, “I’m urging all Nigerians to join ADC so that we will save our country from collapse, from imminent collapse. We will not be able to endure four more years of unavailability and high cost of fuel, of insecurity, of corruption, of incompetence. We are now a laughingstock across the nation. Just go to our website.

“Obtain your registration card, your membership card, and you will become a member of ADC. And immediately become a member of ADC, all the full rights and privileges of ADC will be accorded to you without discrimination. Everybody is important to us in ADC. Thank you very much.”

Joining ADC

Furthermore, the 57-year-old maintained that he did not join the ADC or accept membership of its National Working Committee (NWC) merely for the sake of it.

The Enugu-born explained that he joined the party out of a commitment to the Nigerian people and the nation’s overall welfare.

“My name is Kenneth Okonkwo, a member of ADC National Working Committee (NWC). I joined this great party because, according to Article 3 of our Constitution, we are pursuing the welfare of Nigerians, the nation, and our people.

“This country has suffered so much because of the lack of security and welfare of its citizens. And ADC has come to Nigerians’ rescue. I joined ADC as part of the rescue team”, said Mr Okonkwo in “Living in Bondage.”

Enter Labour Party

In July 2024, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Okonkwo left the LP, which he joined in 2022.

He cited the party’s failure to inspire the kind of leadership capable of addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

Mr Okonkwo said Nigeria’s problems stemmed from poor leadership, which he described as “kakistocrats and kleptocrats.”

He argued that both the ruling APC and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the capacity to solve the country’s problems.

He added that removing such leaders from power would require a strong political party with a solid grassroots base capable of producing credible leaders.

Mr Okonkwo said he had hoped the LP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would transform the party into such a platform and provide the needed direction. Still, he was disappointed that this did not happen.

Mr Okonkwo also faulted Mr Obi for failing to resolve the party’s leadership crisis after the 2023 general election, which Mr Obi lost to Bola Tinubu, now Nigeria’s president.

ADC to the rescue

In September 2025, Mr Okonkwo said during an interview on Sunrise Daily on Channels Television that he had no personal rift with Mr Obi, the LP’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

He added that he would support whoever emerged as the flagbearer of the ADC in the 2027 election.

According to him, the ADC represented the most viable political platform for Nigerians ahead of the 2027 polls.

He expressed confidence that the party would win the presidential election, form the next government, and send Mr Tinubu back to his residence in Bourdillon.