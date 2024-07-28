A former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kenneth Okonkwo, has dumped the party.

Mr Okonkwo, who joined the party in 2022, disclosed this in a statement posted on his X handle on Saturday.

The former spokesperson said he decided to leave the LP because the party failed to inspire the brand of leadership that can solve Nigeria’s challenges.

Mr Okonkwo said the problem of Nigeria was caused by bad leaders whom he termed “kakistocrats and kleptocrats,” and argued that the ruling APC and the main opposition PDP lack the capacity to solve the country’s problems.

The former spokesperson said wrestling power from bad leaders in Nigeria will require “a solid political party with “a solid grassroots base” that can produce good leaders.

He said he had hoped the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, would build LP to become such a party and offer the needed direction, but disappointed him by failing to do so.

Mr Okonkwo said Mr Obi also failed to solve the party’s leadership crisis after the 2023 general election, which he lost to Bola Tinubu, now president.

“After the 2023 general election, Nigerians, including me, had high hopes for the Labour Party. I believed that Peter Obi will seize the momentum and build a solid party of integrity that will have the solid base that we need to overthrow these kakistocrats and kleptocrats,” he said.

“However, I continued in his defence believing he will still privately bring the needed solution to LP problems, (but) to no avail,” Mr Okonkwo stated.

The former spokesperson expressed shock that Mr Obi was silent after his call for LP national convention for the election of new party leaders was not ignored.

He said Mr Obi ought to have disassociated himself from the current national leadership of the party since the convention was not organised.

“However, the consequence is that I no longer have the confidence that Peter Obi has what it takes to build a party that can win these kakistocrats and kleptocrats, and above all, he has proved that even if the people vote for him, he doesn’t have what it takes to secure the mandate,” he said.

Mr Okonkwo also criticised Mr Obi for allegedly failing to support organised labour, an affiliate of the LP, in their quest for improved minimum wage.

He claimed that every member of the LP was confused about the future of the party because of the lack of leadership from the presidential candidate.

“I cannot continue to speak on behalf of a leader that I do not know his stand on issues of great importance. I simply don’t know how to manipulate facts,” he said.

New political journey: Cutting ties with Peter Obi

Mr Okonkwo said, given the lack of leadership in the LP, he has decided to pursue a new political journey.

“It’s in this regard that I have decided to continue my political journey into the great Nigeria of our vision without Peter Obi,” he said.

The former spokesperson said he has no plans to join APC or PDP, stressing that the decision to “adjust my relationship” with Mr Obi was not personal.

“It’s 100 per cent based on principles and my conviction that I need a more decisive, bold, brave leader with integrity and team spirit who can confront these kakistocrats and kleptocrats head-on,” he said.

“With this declaration, I am free to embark on negotiation and consultation with every like-minded people to determine the next step in my political journey, which does not include joining APC or PDP for now but includes, and is not limited to, consolidation of the Labour Party.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW AS MR OKONKWO POSTED ON HIS X PAGE.

POLITICAL JOURNEY TO A GREAT NIGERIA AND THE NEED FOR A NEW ALIGNMENT





