Two prominent members of Nigeria’s national archery team, Aliyu Garga and Olatayo Olasehinde, have been appointed to key leadership roles following a restructuring within the Nigeria Archery Federation (NAF).

Under the new arrangement, Mr Garga, president of ARCH Archery Club, has been named National Head Coach of the Nigerian archery team, while Mr Olasehinde, also a member of the club, will serve as Director of Strategy and Information Communication Technology.

Both men are widely recognised figures within Nigeria’s archery community and were part of the team credited with helping reposition the sport in the country in recent years.

In 2022, Mr Olasehinde was among the archers who began what officials described as the “Renaissance of Archery” in Nigeria. The team made an immediate impact by winning two silver medals at their debut appearance at the 12th African Archery Championships in Pretoria, South Africa.

Mr Garga was also part of Nigeria’s squad at the 14th African Archery Championships in Abidjan, where the country recorded a strong outing, returning with 10 gold, two silver, and four bronze medals across several categories.

The appointments were conveyed in official letters signed by the Secretary of the Nigeria Archery Federation, Phillips Ayo, and approved by the President of the Federation, Abdullahi Muhammed.

According to the federation, the restructuring underscores the importance of collaboration among leading stakeholders in the sport to strengthen institutional capacity and ensure sustainable growth for archery in Nigeria.

The federation also announced other appointments as part of the reorganisation. Kachollom Enyenihi was named Director of Women Development, while Akogun Abimbola will serve as Director of Grassroots Development, among other roles aimed at expanding the sport’s reach across the country.