The Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Tambuwal, has resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is contained in a letter written to the PDP Ward Chairperson of Tambuwal/Shinfiri Ward, Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

In a copy of the letter made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abuja, Mr Tambuwal said: “I write to formally tender my resignation as a member of the PDP.

“The persistent internal crisis, leadership disagreements, and divisions within the party at various levels have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue my active participation and commitment as a member.

“The ongoing conflicts have, unfortunately, weakened the unity and direction that once defined the party.

“Please accept this letter as my formal notice of resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party”.

Mr Tambuwal served as Speaker of the House of Representatives between 2011 and 2015 before emerging governor of Sokoto State in 2015 under the All Progressives Congress.

He later defected to the PDP the same year and was re-elected governor in 2019.

After completing his second term in 2023, he was elected as the senator representing the Sokoto South.

(NAN)