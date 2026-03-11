‎The bandits who kidnapped Joseph Aladesuyi, the secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA) under Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, have demanded N100 million for his release.

‎‎Mr Aladesuyi was abducted Monday at his farm in the Kajola axis of Ilu-Abo in Akure North LGA of the state, alongside two other persons.

‎‎Family sources told journalists that the abductors reached out to them around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, insisting on the huge ransom and leaving little room for negotiation.

‎‎A member of the family, who would not want to be named for security reasons, described the past 24 hours as a period of intense anxiety for relatives and associates of the abducted council official.

‎‎“They called this morning and demanded N100 million before they would release him,” the family member said.

‎‎”The conversation was very brief and tense. They did not even allow us to say much during the call.”

‎‎He also said that although the contact from the kidnappers brought some hope that the victim was still alive, the financial demand remained overwhelming.

‎“We have been extremely worried since yesterday, but the call has given us a little hope. However, the amount they demanded is enormous. How can a family suddenly raise N100 million?” he lamented.

‎He noted that Mr Aladesuyi sustained a gunshot injury during the attack on the farm.

‎‎”Our major concern now is his health. We were told that when the gunmen invaded the farm, he was shot in one of his hands while they were dragging him away,” he added.

‎‎Although the police have yet to react to the demand for ransom for the release of the council official, it had earlier detailed efforts to rescue him unhurt.

‎The Command’s Spokesperson, Jimoh Abayomi, said the Command had intensified operations to rescue the victims and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

‎According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, had ordered the deployment of all available operational and intelligence resources to track down the kidnappers.

‎“Security operatives, alongside unconventional security outfits, are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to locate the perpetrators and secure the release of the victims,” the police spokesperson said.

‎Following another abduction of three persons and killing of one by the bandits on the same day, the communities of Ilu Abo and its environs erupted in a protest to call the attention of the government to action.

‎Besides blocking the Akure – Owo expressway, they also paraded the corpse of the victim to register their frustration over the kidnappings in the area.

‎Although calm may have returned to the communities, the trauma of families dealing with the abduction of their members still lingers.

In a bid to find a solution to the problem, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Tuesday, met with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association(MACBAN), urging to them to help provide the needed intelligence to track down perpetrators of kidnappings in the state.

‎MACBAN in turn demanded for an approval for the creation of a vigilante group made up of herders as a step to dealing with the crisis.