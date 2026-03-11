Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, the council chairperson, Chima Njoku, has said.

Mr Njoku disclosed the arrests while addressing reporters on Tuesday following the incident.

According to him, the suspects were apprehended after members of the public provided useful information to security operatives.

“Three persons suspected to be involved in the murder of a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) officer, ASC II Kalu Samuel Ali, have been arrested by the Nigeria Police,” a statement issued by his spokesperson, Dagogo Isaac, said.

The statement added that the suspects are currently assisting investigators.

“The suspects are currently in police custody and are making useful statements to the police authorities as investigations continue,” the statement said.

Police confirm arrests

The police spokesperson in Rivers, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspects were arrested during a joint operation involving multiple security units and community members.

“There suspects have been arrested by combined efforts of the DPO Okehie, Anti-Cultism unit, NSCDC personnel and some community youths,” Ms Iringe-Koko said.

Mr Ali, an Assistant Superintendent of Corps II, was reportedly shot dead on Monday while on surveillance duty linked to the Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development in Port Harcourt.

The chairperson of Etche, Mr Njoku, said the slain officer was attached to federal mining operations in Etche when he was attacked.

Speaking in a video posted on Facebook, Mr Njoku condemned the killing and warned against criminal activities in the area, particularly illegal mining.

“I’ve never seen a situation where an association is bigger than the government; that these people will take laws into their hands by killing a civil defence officer that is attached to Federal Mines in Etche Local Government under my watch,” he said.

While expressing grief over the incident, the council chairperson said the killing occurred despite ongoing efforts to curb insecurity in the area.

“While I’m fighting criminality and clamping down on insecurity, it is so sad that these Tipper Drivers and illegal miners will kill an innocent man. It is very painful to me,” he said.

He announced the sealing of two Tipper Drivers’ parks in the area.

The council chairperson did not, however, provide details of what led to the killing.

He urged residents to remain calm as security agencies continue investigations into the incident.