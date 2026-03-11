Women now make up a significant share of practising lawyers in Nigeria, and they are highly visible in law schools, courts, and corporate practice. Yet, the leadership tells a different story. Women remain a minority among senior partners, Senior Advocates of Nigeria, and top judicial appointments… The profession is full of women. Power is not.

Breaking Down Barriers: Women Lawyers in Nigeria’s Power Structures

At two in the morning in a Lagos boardroom, documents for a multi-million-dollar infrastructure deal are being finalised.

A young lawyer who drafted most of the arguments sits quietly outside the room.

Inside, the partners presenting to the client are all men.

Scenes like this rarely make headlines, yet they shape Nigeria’s legal economy every day.

Across Nigeria’s legal profession, power is not determined solely by intellect or courtroom brilliance. It is built at the intersection of relationships, institutional credibility, and access to major capital transactions, says Odunoluwa Longe, Partner and Co-Founder of TLP Advisory.

The question is no longer whether Nigerian women enter the legal profession. They do, in large numbers. The real question is who receives the biggest briefs and who decides.

Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest legal communities. The Nigerian Bar Association counts more than one hundred thousand lawyers across its nationwide branches, making it one of the continent’s most influential professional networks.

In 2025, only two of fifty-seven prestigious conferments went to women, reinforcing how elite credibility continues to concentrate within narrow networks.

Longe identifies three barriers that repeatedly block women’s path to influence. There are visibility gaps in informal deal-making networks. There is a credibility tax, where women must repeatedly prove competence before being trusted with major work. There are structural systems built around uninterrupted careers and assumptions about availability that favour traditional male career paths.

These patterns mirror findings from the Nigeria Roundtable Dialogue convened in Lagos by East Africa Media Group and Difference She Makes. Participants concluded that women’s under-representation in legal leadership is not a capability problem. It is a systems problem shaped by institutional culture, media narratives, and social expectations.

Women are present in the profession. Leadership pipelines quietly filter many out.

During the roundtable, lawyers and journalists described three reinforcing forces. Internalised expectations sometimes discourage women from pursuing visible power. Institutional structures reward endurance, instead of leadership potential. Media narratives celebrate individual success, while ignoring structural barriers.

These insights align with findings from the Difference She Makes webinar on women’s leadership in law. Participants across Africa concluded that the challenge is no longer representation. It is about power, pathways, and institutional design.

In Nigeria, visible progress has not translated into durable leadership because structural barriers still limit sustained influence.

Representation without power remains the defining problem.

Real decision-making power in law firms sits with rainmakers. These are the lawyers who own client relationships, control deal pipelines, and influence promotions.



A firm can appear gender balanced on paper, while economic power remains concentrated in male-led client portfolios.

This matters because Nigeria’s most important national decisions – oil contracts, infrastructure concessions, sovereign bond issuances, mergers, and arbitration disputes – flow through legal networks that shape billions of dollars in value.

When women are excluded from rainmaking roles, they are excluded from shaping the country’s economic future.

Behind the scenes, opportunity flows through mechanisms that few young lawyers are taught to recognise. Origination credit rules reward client ownership. Partnership voting structures reflect legacy networks. Referral chains move through elite social circles. Promotion criteria depend on constant availability and long hours.

Institutional trust in Nigeria’s legal market functions as a risk-mitigation tool built on trusted referrals that often exclude those outside elite circles, Longe explains.

For many women lawyers, merit alone is not enough.

The media also shapes who is seen as credible.

Adelle Onyango, a media entrepreneur and host of “Legally Clueless,” notes that African women’s contributions are often erased from public narratives. When stories about women leaders are missing, younger women struggle to imagine themselves in positions of authority.

Roundtable participants warned that celebrating individual success without examining systems hides the real problem. Media must move from profiles to pathways and from visibility to power.

Storytelling that exposes institutional barriers becomes a tool for accountability.

From a policy perspective, institutions often retreat into familiar power structures when gender equality is raised, observes Irene Kerubo of Difference She Makes.

The Difference She Makes webinar found that policy frameworks often exist, but enforcement and accountability mechanisms remain weak. This gap allows inequality to persist behind formal commitments.

Fear of retaliation, career consequences, and cultural pressure to remain silent still discourage many women from challenging exclusion.

Nigeria’s experience reflects a global pattern.

When women are excluded from high-value legal work, investment negotiations lose diverse expertise. Corporate governance weakens. Arbitration outcomes become less representative. Young female talent leaves the profession.

The result is not only unfairness.

It is economic inefficiency.

Countries that fail to utilise half their professional talent pay the price in slower growth, weaker institutions, and reduced investor confidence.

Participants at the Lagos roundtable emphasised that reform must happen across multiple levels. Schools, law firms, bar associations, media institutions, and government appointment systems must redesign leadership pathways.

The Difference She Makes webinar proposed concrete steps. Law firms should redesign promotion systems to reward leadership rather than endurance. Bar associations should open routes to influence and track gender data. Media organisations should hold institutions accountable and make women’s leadership visible as a norm.

Corporate clients can demand diverse legal teams. Law schools can introduce leadership education. The media can highlight women rainmakers rather than only pioneers.

These reforms are already being tested elsewhere.

The question is whether Nigeria will scale them.

Nigeria’s legal profession trains brilliant women every year.

If they cannot access real power, they will leave for international firms, corporate roles, or other sectors.

Nigeria loses talent.

Young girls lose role models.

Institutions lose legitimacy.

And the country loses part of its future.

Across Africa, women are entering law schools, courtrooms, and boardrooms in record numbers.

But presence is not power.

As Longe reminds us, meaningful change is not about more women on firm letterheads. It is about who drives decisions on capital, policy, and institutions.

The question for Nigeria is simple.

Who gets the big briefs?

And what will it take to change that answer.

Johnson Ayantunji is a journalist and writer.