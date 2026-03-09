Jaiz Bank Plc, Nigeria’s pioneer non-interest bank, hereby announces the appointment of Omolara Muinat Ismail as Executive Director, Business Development, following regulatory confirmation by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The appointment reflects the bank’s strategy to strengthen its leadership capacity in driving retail and SME growth, deepen market penetration and expand its non-interest banking footprint across Nigeria.

Ms Ismail brings more than 25 years of experience across retail, commercial and corporate banking. She currently serves as General Manager, Business Development, and Head of the Lagos and South Directorate at Jaiz Bank, where she oversees regional expansion, product innovation and digital banking initiatives.

Her professional career spans senior management and board-level roles at Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, including service as a Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Board Credit Committee of the bank’s subsidiary in The Gambia.

A Chartered Banker, she is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria and the National Institute of Credit Administration. She holds an MBA from the University of Ilorin and Bangor University in the United Kingdom and has completed several executive programmes at international institutions.

Jaiz Bank said her appointment is expected to support its growth agenda through accelerated retail and SME development, stronger strategic partnerships and enhanced digital adoption, while reinforcing its positioning as an ethically driven and retail-focused financial institution in Nigeria.

The Board and Management of the bank congratulates Ismail on her appointment and expresses confidence in her ability to deliver sustainable growth and long-term value to shareholders and other stakeholders.