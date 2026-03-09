‎Schools in communities located around the Akure Airport in Ondo State were forced to close down on Monday after some gunmen invaded one of them and abducted two people.

The armed men came into the Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government at about 10 a.m., shooting sporadically and setting an ambush before abducting the Secretary of Okeluju Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, Joseph Kayode, who was on his way to farm, and one Esther Akinlolu.

Following the incident, parents went to the schools in the communities, especially Ilu-Abo, to take their children away to avoid being kidnapped.

Confirming the incident, the Spokesperson for the Ondo State Police Command, Jimoh Abayomi, said three armed men wearing masks attacked a poultry farm along Kajola Road in Ilu-Abo.

‎According to him, the gunmen appeared to have emerged from a nearby bush, invaded the poultry and abducted Mr Kayode, who was on his way to his farm, and Ms Akinlolu.

‎Mr Kayode, who hails from Irun-Akoko, is a politician and the chief executive officer of JOTINA Farms.

‎”The assailants reportedly fired sporadically into the air before whisking the victims away to an unknown destination.

‎”Upon receipt of the information, the command immediately mobilised tactical teams and detectives to the affected area to commence search and rescue operations, as well as intensify security patrols to prevent further occurrences,” Mr Abayomi said in a statement.

The police spokesperson also said the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has directed that all available operational and intelligence resources be deployed to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and the apprehension of those responsible for the criminal act.

‎”Security operatives alongside non-conventional security outfits are currently combing nearby forests and surrounding communities as part of ongoing efforts to track down the perpetrators,” he said.

‎”The Command understands the concern this incident has generated among residents, particularly parents and school authorities, which has resulted in the temporary closure of schools.

‎” However, members of the public are urged to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information that may cause unnecessary panic.

‎”Parents, guardians, and community leaders are encouraged to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that could assist ongoing operations.”

‎Previous incidents

‎About a week ago, the police reported an attack by unknown gunmen at Agunla Farm Road, where two persons were shot and killed in the incident.

‎Another incident of kidnapping occurred last week along Pelepe Road, off Oda Road, where the gunmen shot a man before abducting his wife.

‎Worshippers abducted from a Celestial Church in Uso community, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State were also abducted recently. They were freed after several days in captivity. ‎The victims were reportedly released on 2 March at Ilado community following the payment of ₦9 million ransom by their families.

‎The rising cases of kidnapping raised serious concern among communities in the state, despite claims by security agencies of arresting several suspected kidnappers.

‎Bothered about the escalation of insecurity in the South-west states, the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, recently called on the federal and state governments to arrest the situation.

In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, the group ‎‎warned that the region is gradually coming under siege by terrorists and bandits.

‎It urged the governors of the six states in the region, as well as security agencies, to intensify efforts to rescue communities from the grip of criminal elements terrorising residents.

‎‎It said its concerns stem from the “near daily devaluation of human life” in parts of the South-West where kidnapped victims were reportedly subjected to brutal treatment, while some were killed even after ransom demands.

