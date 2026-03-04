The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State on Tuesday elected a new state executive committee at a congress attended by Governor Uba Sani and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

The congress, held at the Yar’Adua Multipurpose Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna, brought together party elders, delegates and stakeholders from the state’s 23 local government areas and 255 wards.

At the end of the exercise, Atiku Isaac Sankey was affirmed as the new state chairperson, and 35 others as members of the state executive committee.

Orderly Congress

The state congress followed ward and local government congresses conducted across Kaduna in recent weeks. Delegates described the process as peaceful and coordinated, culminating in the affirmation of the 36-member executive through a consensus arrangement.

In his remarks, Governor Sani said the adoption of consensus reflected the party’s growing institutional strength.

“The adoption of consensus stands as further evidence of political maturity. Consensus does not imply uniformity of thought; rather, it reflects the capacity to reconcile perspectives in pursuit of a common good.

“It is an expression of collective strength and an understanding that unity sharpens purpose,” the governor said.

He noted that internal cohesion and constitutional adherence remain critical to sustaining party growth and public confidence.

Mr Abbas congratulated the newly elected officials and urged them to justify the confidence reposed in them by party members across the state.

Commendation for outgoing executive

Governor Sani commended the outgoing members of the state executive committee for their service and urged the new leadership to see their positions as a responsibility to the entire party structure.

“As we commend the outgoing leadership for their service and congratulate those newly entrusted, we reaffirm our commitment to unity, constitutional fidelity, and the continued advancement of Kaduna State, our nation under our great leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and indeed our beloved party, the APC,” he said.

Party leaders at the congress reiterated their support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC’s national leadership.

Delegates react

Some attendees who spoke to PREMIUM TIMES after the congress expressed satisfaction with the outcome.

Gambo Lawal, from Zaria, said the consensus approach helped to stabilise the party.

“The process was calm and well organised. By agreeing on a consensus, we avoided divisions and demonstrated that the party is united,” he said.

Murjanatu Dauda, from Kachia LGA, said the consultations leading up to the congress gave members a sense of inclusion.

“There was engagement from the ward level. We feel represented, and we expect the new executive to continue that inclusive approach,” she said.

Ibrahim Tanko, from Malali, Kaduna, also said, “Now that the executive has been constituted, the focus should shift to energising members at the ward level, especially young people,” he said.

Looking Ahead

With the emergence of Mr Sankey as chairman, the APC in Kaduna enters a new phase of party administration. Stakeholders at the congress stressed that unity, internal accountability and consistent engagement with members across the wards and local governments would be central to consolidating the party’s position in the state.