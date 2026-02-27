The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it has not increased the registration fees for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board said the fee has remained the same since 2019.

According to Mr Benjamin, there are claims that the board has hiked the fees for the UTME.

“The attention of the Board has been drawn to a publication insinuating that the Board has increased its registration fees,” the statement reads in part.

“The Board wishes to state categorically that this claim is false, misleading and entirely unfounded.”

JAMB said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in 2018 approved a reduction of the UTME application fee from N5,000 to N3,500, which took effect during the 2019 registration exercise.

Breakdown of fees

JAMB explained that UTME candidates who do not sit for the mock examination will pay N7,200 for registration fees, while those who opt for the mock examination will pay N8,700.

Meanwhile, Direct Entry candidates are to pay N5,700 for registration.

The board explained that the N7,200 UTME fee covers a N3,500 application charge, N1,000 for the reading text, N700 as CBT centre registration service charge, N1,500 as CBT centre UTME service charge, and N500 for bank charges.

It added that candidates who choose to take the mock examination pay an additional N1,500 as a CBT mock-UTME centre charge.

Warning against exploitation

The board asked prospective candidates and their parents or guardians to disregard any claims of a fee hike. It urged them to carefully read its official advertisement to avoid being misled.

“This will enable them to avoid being misled or exploited by dishonest individuals or centres,” the board warned.

It also appealed to candidates who may have paid more than the officially approved fees to report such centres with credible evidence.

It noted that such reports would enable it to “investigate and take immediate disciplinary action against any erring centre found to be overcharging or engaging in any sharp practices.”

JAMB reaffirmed its commitment to “transparency, accountability and the protection of candidates’ interests at all times.”