Access Holdings Plc has appointed Emeka Ogbechie as its new Chief Financial Officer, with the appointment taking effect from 26 February.

Access Holdings Plc disclosed this in a statement on the NGX Group, and signed by its secretary, Sunday Ekwochi, on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors (“the Board”) of Access Holdings Plc (“the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Emeka Anthony Ogbechie as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective February 23, 2026.”

The financial institution stated that Mr Ogbechie’s appointment will strengthen the company’s financial stewardship and enhance Access Holdings Plc’s capital discipline.

The company expressed confidence that, given Mr Ogbechie’s extensive expertise in financial strategy and capital allocation, the newly appointed Chief Financial Officer will play a pivotal role in advancing the execution of its strategic priorities.

“His appointment underscores the Company’s commitment to strengthening its financial stewardship, enhancing capital discipline, and driving sustainable growth across the Group.

“Mr Ogbechie brings deep expertise in financial strategy, capital allocation, treasury management, and portfolio performance oversight across multiple portfolios, which will support the execution of the Company’s strategic priorities.

“The Board warmly welcomes Mr Ogbechie to the Company and looks forward to his valuable contribution to the delivery of the Company’s value creation objectives,” the company stated.

Profile

Mr Ogbechie holds a Master of Business Administration from INSEAD and a Master of Science in Management from the London School of Economics. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

Mr Ogbechie is an accomplished financial services executive with over two decades of experience across the United Kingdom, West Africa, and East Africa, spanning banking, private equity, and investment management.

The financial expert has held several senior leadership and finance roles, including Group Chief Financial Officer of African Capital Alliance and United Capital Plc.

He has also worked as a Non-Executive Director of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and Cornerstone Insurance Plc, and Group Finance Director at Equity Bank Kenya Limited.