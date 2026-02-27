The federal government will spend over N21 billion on the first phase of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Thursday at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new NAMA corporate headquarters.

Mr Keyamo said the contractor, MESSRS NHD Interbiz Projects Ltd., was expected to complete the phase within 30 months.

“We will hold them to the highest standards of quality and timelines as stipulated in the agreement.

“The contract is valued at N21.68 billion, inclusive of all taxes, with a completion period of 30 months,” he said.

Mr Keyamo described the project as a deliberate action under Executive Order 12.

“This groundbreaking is not an isolated event. It is a direct and deliberate action pursuant to Executive Order 12,” he said.

He said the government remained committed to modernising infrastructure underpinning the safety, efficiency and growth of Nigerian aviation.

According to him, agencies under the ministry had operated for too long in silos and outdated structures.

“With this new headquarters, we are providing a conducive environment that fosters innovation, enhances collaboration and boosts staff morale.

“The project consolidates NAMA’s administrative and operational functions into a modern, purpose-built facility,” Mr Keyamo said.

He said the headquarters would integrate executive management with a state-of-the-art Air Traffic Management Centre.

“This will enhance efficiency, safety oversight and real-time operational responsiveness,” he said.

Mr Keyamo said the facility would provide a secure, technology-enabled environment for managing Nigeria’s sovereign airspace.

He maintained that the project complied strictly with the Public Procurement Act 2007 after a transparent and competitive tender process.

He linked the project to President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This project embodies that agenda. It creates jobs, stimulates economic activity and enhances the security of our national assets.

“Ultimately, it builds confidence in the aviation sector, encouraging investment and seamless movement of people and goods,” he said.

Mr Keyamo commended NAMA’s management for diligence in structuring the agreement.

“Proper procurement, clear deliverables and defined performance obligations are non-negotiable in projects of this magnitude,” he said.

Also speaking, NAMA Managing Director, Ahmed Farouk, described aviation as an interdependent ecosystem requiring strong partnerships.

“To the contractor, NHD Interbiz Project Ltd., we expect nothing short of excellence and timely completion.

“As we turn the sod today, we are laying the foundation for the future of air navigation services in Nigeria,” he said.

(NAN)