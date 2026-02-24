For decades, no one knew of Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke while he and his wife endured the crucible of fire in the nation of Lesotho, crying out to God for the birth of the vision of a blood‑washed Africa that he had received from the Lord. God had spoken it, yet the realities around him suggested otherwise. He suffered tremendous rejection, poverty, lack, and repeated failures. But today, those realities have shifted.

Another powerful testimony that mirrors this is the story of George Müller in England.

George Muller felt deeply that God wanted him to build orphanages, yet he made a commitment never to ask anyone for money. For years, he and the children often sat at empty tables with no food, waiting for God. Many nights they prayed into the night with nothing changing. Yet he held onto God’s “yes.” Eventually, miracle after miracle broke open, unsolicited food arriving at the door, donors moved by God, rent paid, and thousands of children raised without debt. Müller proved that waiting is not inactivity; it is faith under pressure that refuses to bow to visible lack.

Friends, Christian history is filled with countless stories of men and women who waited on God for a blessing or breakthrough for nearly their entire lives, yet they never betrayed Him. The version of Christianity that teaches that God always operates a 24‑hour miracle system is an error. Christianity has been misrepresented from many pulpits. God does not run a “pray and immediately receive” mechanism in all situations. In the kingdom of God, faith works in partnership with patience. Seeds grow in the silent chapters of life. Life often presents us with realities that contradict the convictions we hold from the Word of God. God may have spoken something to you, His truth may have been revealed to you, and you may believe it with your whole heart, yet your present circumstances seem to be saying no.

“For as the rain comes down, and the snow from heaven, and do not return there, but water the earth and make it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower and bread to the eater, so shall My word be that goes forth from My mouth; it shall not return to Me void, but shall accomplish what I please, and prosper in the thing for which I sent it.” (Isaiah 55:10–11)

It is one thing to walk by faith while waiting for God; it is another thing entirely when your faith itself seems to be failing. Faith can fail.

Jesus implied this in Luke 22:32:

“But I have prayed for you, that your faith should not fail; and when you have returned to Me, strengthen your brethren.”

In Abraham’s case, hear what he asked God:

“Lord GOD, what will You give me, seeing I go childless, and the heir of my house is Eliezer of Damascus?” (Genesis 15:2)

Nothing in life is more frustrating, more challenging, and sometimes more depressing than staking your entire life and faith on what God has said while the realities around you appear to contradict every promise.

This same contradiction was deeply evident in the life of Heidi Baker of Mozambique. Before millions knew her ministry, she lived in absolute poverty, attacked by witchdoctors, sick for years, rejected by communities, and overwhelmed by thousands of abandoned children. She often cried at night, wondering why God’s promise of revival looked nothing like her daily suffering. Yet she stayed. Today, her ministry has fed and housed thousands, planted thousands of churches, and witnessed miracles across nations, God’s “yes” slowly rising from years of “no” and “not yet.”

“God is not a man, that He should lie, Nor a son of man, that He should repent. Has He said, and will He not do? Or has He spoken, and will He not make it good” (Numbers 23:19)

Some of these seeming contradictions include the following:

God promised you a child, yet now your womb has been removed. God promised to relocate you to a specific country, yet now you face a criminal record for something you know nothing about. God promised to use you mightily in ministry, yet your members have deserted you and no one is willing to associate with you. God promised to heal you, yet the doctors have given up.

You heard God. You encountered Him. You saw your blessing in Scripture. His Word came alive in your heart, but reality seems to deny it. What do you do? Is God still faithful? Is His Word still reliable? Joseph faced this same contradiction. So did Job. So did Abraham. Now let us step back and ask: Why does life confront us with these contradictions? Why does God say yes, yet reality seems to say no, or almost no? We will examine the reasons behind these contradictions, the consequences, the remedies, and even the benefits.

The Reasons

We missed the timing of fulfilment

“To everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)

“I, the Lord, will hasten it in its time.” (Isaiah 60:22)

Timing tested the faith of Watchman Nee of China, who spent over 20 years in prison, separated from the ministry God promised him. His calling was clear, his vision was divine, yet for decades he saw none of it. His writings were banned, his ministry dismantled, and his life confined. Yet while reality screamed “no,” the seeds he wrote in hidden prison notebooks eventually exploded across the world. His books have shaped global Christianity far beyond anything he saw in his lifetime. God’s “yes” often blooms long after the seed is sown in suffering.

We misinterpreted what God told us

What He meant may not be what we assumed. He may be raising you as a voice in business, yet you desire to be a voice in ministry, or vice versa.

We are being tested

God tested Abraham in Genesis 22:1–3. How do you reconcile being told to sacrifice what God promised to bless you with? The Israelites suffered hunger and thirst in Exodus 15–18, even though God had promised them a land flowing with milk and honey.

This tension is also seen in the story of Jim and Elisabeth Elliot in Ecuador. God called Jim Elliot to evangelize the unreached Waorani tribe, but instead of open doors, he encountered hostility, danger, and, ultimately, martyrdom. His death seemed to contradict every promise. But Elisabeth returned in forgiveness, and God opened the hearts of the same tribe that killed her husband. A revival began that transformed an entire people group. What looked like a tragic “no” was actually the seed of God’s redemptive “yes.”

Demonic confusion and opposition

designed to discourage you and turn you against the Lord. Satan manipulates people, systems, and situations to push you away from God’s Word so you adopt your own plans.

Lack of actionable faith

Some believers wait for God alone to start, sustain, and finish everything. Meanwhile, things deteriorate. God told the Israelites to fight and possess their inheritance (Deuteronomy 1:19–46), but they refused out of fear, and the promise was aborted in their generation.

“For as the body without the spirit is dead, so faith without works is dead also.” (James 2:26)

Self-inflicted sabotage

People undermine their own marriages, ministries, and careers through carelessness, impatience, carnality, sin, and corruption. God promised Eli’s house the priesthood forever, but their actions caused God to revoke it.

In every season where God’s promise seems buried beneath contradiction, remember this: His silence is not His denial, and His delays are not His rejection. Seeds work in silence. That things are not active around you on earth does not mean that things are not active in Heaven around God. Hear it again, seeds work in silence. The same God who upheld Abraham, Joseph, George Müller, Heidi Baker, Watchman Nee, Jim and Elisabeth Elliot, will uphold you too.

So hold your ground. Stay faithful. Keep praying. Keep serving. Keep believing. Your “yes” may not come quickly, but it will come, and when it does, it will be worth every tear, every trial, and every year of waiting.

