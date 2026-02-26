The National Universities Commission (NUC) has issued detailed guidelines to Nigerian universities on the award of honorary doctorates to individuals.

The guidelines, addressed to all vice-chancellors in a letter dated 24 February, prohibit awarding honorary degrees to self or “elected or appointed serving public officials.”

According to the guideline, a university cannot award more than three honorary doctorates at a convocation.

The universities are also required to regularly publish the names of recipients of honorary doctorates on their official websites.

The letter, signed by the acting Director at the Executive Secretary’s office, Adewale Bakare, said the guidelines were first developed in September 2025 and circulated to the universities for input in December.

The letter also directed the universities to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines.

“The management of the commission has approved the circulation of the guidelines, following the receipt and incorporation of responses received from some universities,” the letter said.

“I am to emphasise that the guidelines were formulated to safeguard the integrity of the university system, standardise procedures for the conferment of honorary degrees, and curb the growing incidence of misuse and abuse of such awards.”

The guidelines

The NUC said only approved universities that have graduated their first set of PhD students are eligible to award honorary doctorates in Nigeria.

According to the guidelines, all universities must establish a formal mechanism to withdraw awards if a recipient is convicted of fraud or engages in any unethical conduct inconsistent with the values of the awarding institution.

It emphasised that the purpose of such awards shall be to “recognise exceptional and sustained contribution, reflect institutional values and ensure diversity.

“The criteria for the award shall be clear and transparent with balanced representation across gender, race, nationality, and discipline to reflect the global mission of the university and avoid conflicts of interest,” the guidelines read in part.

“All procedures for selecting and awarding honorary doctorate degrees shall be clearly stated and made accessible on the official website of the awarding institution.”

The guideline also stated that all nominations require approval from both the university senate and the governing council.

It added that all conferments must be made in person and at a ceremony, except in exceptional cases where the conferment may be done virtually. “However, no honorary doctorate degree shall be awarded in absentia, but it may be awarded posthumously,” the guideline added.