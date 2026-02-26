Iyabo Obasanjo, a former senator and daughter of ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, has formally declared her intention to contest the Ogun State governorship election, expressing confidence in her chances despite structural and financial constraints on her part.

Speaking on Wednesday during an appearance on Frontline, a public affairs programme on Eagle 102.5 FM in Ilese-Ijebu, the former lawmaker said she was certain of victory.

Ms Obasanjo recently returned to partisan politics after about 15 years and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), where she has entered the race for the party’s governorship ticket, Tribune online reports.

The governorship aspirant said her decision to run was driven by governance gaps in the state and a desire to improve living conditions for residents.

According to her, public service has always been rooted in personal conviction. She said she hopes that, if elected, her administration would positively affect residents across the state, either directly or indirectly.

“The position I’m going to run for is governor, and I believe it fits the skills I bring to the table. As Ogun citizens, I hope that when I’m governor, I will touch your life either directly or indirectly in a way that will improve your lives,” she said.

Zoning controversy

Ms Obasanjo’s declaration comes amid renewed agitation for power rotation to Ogun West, the only senatorial district in the state yet to produce a governor since its creation in 1976.

Addressing the issue, she acknowledged the concerns of Ogun West stakeholders but argued that zoning is not constitutionally mandated.

She rejected suggestions that Ogun Central should be blamed for Ogun West’s inability to produce a governor, noting that Ogun East has produced more governors than Ogun Central.

She also referenced her past political efforts to support candidates from Ogun West, including the lateTunji Olurin, a retired general, who once contested the governorship under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying those efforts did not yield success.

The two governors the central zone has produced are Olusegun Osoba and Ibikunle Amosun.

Mr Osoba first served as governor of the state from 1992 to 17 November 1993 and later from 1999 to 2003. Mr Amosun held the position from 29 May 2011 to 29 May 2019.

For its part, the east has produced three governors: Bisi Onabanjo, who served from 1979 to 31 December 1983, Gbenga Daniel between 29 May 2003 and 29 May 2007, and Dapo Abiodun from 29 May 2019 to date.

The western region of the state has yet to produce a governor since the creation of the 50 years old state.

“The reason we have not had a governor from Ogun West cannot be blamed on Ogun Central, right? We’ve had, and the man (referring to a caller on the programme) mentioned the number of governors from Central, two of them. He did not mention the number from the East.

“We’ve had three from Ogun East. So, is Central to blame for West? Personally, I was instructed to help the late General Olurin when he became the PDP candidate. I walked, we went and strutted and took him around. It did not work,” she said.

Despite her position, Ms Obasanjo pledged to work toward the emergence of a governor from Ogun West after her tenure.

“I know what we need to do to make sure that the next governor after me is from the West. Yes, after me, because I’m going to win,” she said.

Challenges and party ticket

The former senator identified late entry into the race and limited financial resources as major disadvantages confronting her campaign.

She, however, downplayed the role of money in determining electoral outcomes, arguing that voters ultimately recognise credible leadership.

On her chances of securing the APC ticket, Ms Obasanjo said the race remains open and competitive.

“So, I’m coming in with two disadvantages, as I see it. Time, because I came in a little late.

“I don’t think money makes elections. I know that it’s hard to believe in Nigeria, where money is so important in everything. I believe that people are good people, and they know who will do right by them.

“So, I’m very confident. The confidence comes from just why I’m back, that people saw what I did,” she said.

Attacks PDP leadership, defends defection

Speaking further, Ms Obasanjo delivered a sharp rebuke of leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), describing them as politically short-sighted and disconnected from key figures within their ranks.

The former senator, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said her move followed years of dissatisfaction with what she termed a transactional leadership culture in the opposition party.

She said party leaders failed to sustain relationships with influential members outside election cycles.

According to her, contact from PDP figures came only when elections approached, a pattern she said reflected a deeper structural problem within the party.

“I think they’re idiots, if you can put it that way. If elections are about people and you don’t reach out to the people who are prominent in your party, how do you win elections? You can’t,” she said

“The only time I got a call from them was when elections were coming. Somebody from the presidency reached out. How transactional is that? I dropped the phone. You only remember people when you need them,” she added.

Ms Obasanjo maintained that her decision to join the APC was not influenced by recruitment efforts but was a personal choice made after assessing the political environment. She also noted that she had previously delayed leaving the PDP while her father, former President Obasanjo, remained associated with the party.

With her defection now formalised, she said she considers herself politically independent and focused on her new platform.