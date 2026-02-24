Sustainability has become a critical priority for businesses and governments across the world, driving growth, innovation, and positive change. As the world grapples with climate change, social inequality, and economic uncertainty, organisations are recognising the importance of adopting sustainable practices that balance Environmental, Social, and Governance considerations.

In Nigeria, the sustainability agenda has become a mainstay, with companies like FirstBank leading the charge. As the leading financial institution in West Africa, FirstBank has made significant strides in promoting sustainability/ESG, with notable achievements in renewable energy, financial inclusion, and environmental conservation. The bank’s sustainability initiatives are anchored on three pillars: education, health and welfare; diversity and financial inclusion; and responsible lending, procurement, and climate initiatives.

One of the bank’s notable achievements is its investment in renewable energy. In 2025, FirstBank invested over $9 million in solar home projects across Africa, providing clean and affordable energy to communities. The bank also supported modular power plants with over N15 billion, enhancing energy access and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.

Additionally, FirstBank fulfilled its three-year commitment with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to plant 51,000 trees across Nigeria, promoting biodiversity preservation and absorbing approximately 720 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The bank’s sustainability initiatives extend beyond environmental conservation. Over 1 million students have been impacted with financial literacy skills, empowering them to make informed financial decisions and secure their futures.

The bank partnered with CFA Society Nigeria on the CFA Universities Ethics Challenge. It was also a major partner of the 15th Junior Achievement Company of the Year competition, presenting the FirstBank CEO award to Team Mauritius (Plantura).

FirstBank has also invested in leadership development for over 2,000 female employees through the FirstBank Women Network, promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace. The bank screened 340 corporate transactions for ESG risks worth almost ₦5 billion and $340 million for sustainability risks within the year, further integrating ESG considerations into its credit framework.

The bank’s commitment to sustainability earned it numerous international awards and recognitions, including Nigeria’s Best Bank for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) at the prestigious Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025, for the second time in a row.

Its commitment to climate governance was demonstrated in its corporate membership of Climate Governance Initiative (CGI) Nigeria, where the bank is a member of the Advisory Board. The bank is also part of the Steering Committee, overseeing operations and strategy. It participated in the Directors’ Engagement Series and led the adoption of IFRS S1 and S2 standards for transparent sustainability disclosures.

FirstBank has implemented these standards, enhanced board oversight via its Board Risk Management Committee, and integrated climate considerations into risk management and decision-making.

As FirstBank continues to drive sustainable development in Africa, its efforts serve as a model for other financial institutions to follow. The bank’s achievements demonstrate that sustainability and business growth can go hand-in-hand, creating value for stakeholders and contributing to a more equitable and prosperous future.

Looking ahead, FirstBank plans to expand its sustainability efforts through strategic partnerships and innovative solutions. The bank aims to increase its investment in renewable energy projects, expand its financial literacy programmes, and promote sustainable business practices.