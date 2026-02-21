‎The Ondo State Police Command has arrested 13 persons in connection with the violent attack during the ward congress of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state last Wednesday.

The police spokesperson, Abayomi Jimoh, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the arrest followed a carefully coordinated, intelligence-led operation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal.

‎‎Political thugs first attacked a stakeholders meeting called by the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin, leaving many injured.

Sources said a counterattack was staged in Idanre, which resulted in the death of the two persons.

‎Mr Jimoh confirmed that the attack resulted in the tragic loss of two lives, injuries to three persons, and the destruction of property.

He said the arrest was to ensure that all perpetrators were identified and brought to justice.

‎‎‎‎He said this prompted the police commissioner to immediately direct an intensive intelligence-driven manhunt to track down all individuals connected to the violence.

‎Those arrested, according to the police spokesperson, include Adewusi (38), Dele (28) years, Akinkurole (38), Victor (30), Abbas (30), Michael (35), Jolojolo (36), Ifedayo (38), and Olamilekan (25).

Others are Emmanuel (25), Sunday (49), Michael (55), and Monday (25 ).

‎‎”The suspects are currently in police custody and have made useful statements that are aiding ongoing investigations,” said Mr Jimoh.

‎”The command is diligently working to unravel the full circumstances surrounding the attack, identify any additional collaborators, and determine the specific roles played by each suspect.”

‎He said the commissioner has resolved to ensure that all those involved in the heinous act are brought to justice.

‎”The commissioner warns individuals or groups contemplating acts capable of disturbing public peace that the Command will not hesitate to deploy its full operational capacity to deal decisively with such threats,” he said.

‎”Residents of Idanre and the entire people of Ondo State are once again urged to remain calm, law-abiding, and to continue cooperating with the police by providing useful and timely information that can aid ongoing investigations and enhance collective security efforts.”

‎The clash was a climax of a smoldering rivalry between the governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and Mr Adetimehin, the outgoing chairman of the party in the state.

‎Sources within the party said the two are fighting over who controls the structure of the party in the state ahead of the 2027 elections.

‎Loyalists of the governor accuse the chairman of attempting to undermine the governor, who is held as the leader of the party in the state.

