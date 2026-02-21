Voters at a polling unit in Gwagwalada in Abuja chased away the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), AbdulMalik Usman, during Saturday’s council area elections in the capital city.

The incident took place at Pilot Science Primary School, Gwagwalada, which serves as a polling and collation centre.

According to bystanders, this was the second time Mr Usman had been sent away from the centre.

Voters were seen pouring sand on him, while police hurriedly escorted him into his vehicle.

As he was driven off, some voters pelted his vehicle with stones. Many individuals took cover to avoid getting hit by the angry mob.

An eyewitness, Danladi Naroka, explained that people suspected that Mr Usman came there to manipulate the voting process, which was why he was chased out.

Shortly after he left, normalcy was restored and voting counting commenced.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is conducting the elections in 2,822 polling units across 62 wards in the six area councils: Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje, and Kwali.

Across the six councils, only two incumbents are seeking re-election (in AMAC and Abaji, both APC).