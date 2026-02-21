The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has expressed confidence in the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, describing the exercise as orderly and calm across the territory.

The FCT Commandant of the NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, gave the assurance after monitoring several polling units across the territory.

Mr Odumosu said security agencies were satisfied with the conduct of voters and personnel on election duty, according to ThePunch

“We have gone round and we have seen for ourselves and for me and for the security community, I can tell you that everything is going smoothly,” he said.

He noted that there was no cause for alarm in the areas visited.

According to him, the calm atmosphere was the result of early and strategic planning.

“Apparently, before now, we have made very massive deployments to all the area councils and you could tell from all the places we have been,” he said.

Results phase

While expressing confidence in the peaceful conduct of the polls so far, Mr Odumosu said security agencies would remain vigilant as the process enters the results collation stage.

“So far, I can tell that this area council election is going on smoothly. We are only awaiting the elections to be concluded and by the time the results are announced, that will be another phase. Then we will know what the atmosphere will be like,” he said.

He added that although he does not anticipate unrest, security operatives are prepared to respond if necessary.

“But from what we have seen, I don’t envisage any violence or chaos immediately after the election result is announced. But if there is to be any, we are duty-bound to arrest the situation,” he said.

He also disclosed that about 4,000 NSCDC personnel were deployed across the FCT to provide security before, during and after the polls.

He stressed that the deployment was preventive and strategic, and had earlier warned officers against accidental discharge while monitoring and securing voters during the elections.

The election

The FCT area council elections are being conducted across the six councils: Abaji, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kwali, Kuje and the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

In all, 637 candidates from 17 political parties are contesting 68 positions, made up of 62 councillors seats and six chairmanship offices.