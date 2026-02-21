The Ogun State Ministry of Justice has reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, clarifying that its recent advisory on the misuse of criminal justice mechanisms was directed at members of the public and not the Police.

In a statement issued in Abeokuta on Saturday, the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade (SAN), explained that the Ministry’s 18 February release was intended as a caution against the growing practice of turning civil and domestic disputes into criminal complaints.

According to the Ministry, frivolous or misleading petitions arising from civil disagreements often overwhelm law enforcement agencies and divert attention from genuine criminal matters.

The statement noted that the Police are duty-bound to investigate all complaints brought before them. In many instances, officers must take statements, invite suspects, and sometimes detain individuals while investigations are ongoing, especially where complaints are framed to suggest criminal wrongdoing.

It added that confirmation that a dispute is purely civil frequently emerges only after investigative steps have commenced, by which time personal liberties may have been temporarily restricted.

The Ministry stressed that responsibility for such misuse lies with complainants and their representatives who deliberately present civil matters as criminal cases, sometimes with legal guidance.

The Attorney-General also commended the professionalism of both past and present Commissioners of Police in Ogun State, noting that the state has benefited from leadership that clearly understands the distinction between civil and criminal jurisdiction.

Speaking during a radio programme on Eagle 102.5 FM on Friday, themed “Judicial Accountability: Balancing Independence and Responsibility,” Mr Ogungbade praised former Commissioners of Police and the incumbent, Lanre Ogunlowo, for consistently sensitising officers against involvement in purely civil disputes.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Frank Mba, describing him as a legal professional who has maintained strict adherence to the Police mandate in criminal law enforcement.

The Ministry emphasised that there is a cordial and functional working relationship between it and the Ogun State Police Command, making media exchanges unnecessary in resolving institutional matters.

It therefore urged members of the public — including lawyers, agents, activists and family representatives — to respect the statutory role of the Police and avoid dragging law enforcement agencies into personal quarrels.

The Ministry warned that misuse of the criminal justice system not only burdens security agencies but also exposes the state to unnecessary costs, distractions and potential human rights liabilities.

Reaffirming its dedication to justice and due process, the Ministry maintained that preserving the integrity of the criminal justice system remains vital to protecting citizens’ rights and ensuring effective law enforcement across Ogun State.