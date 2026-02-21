The Chairperson of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has assured residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that their votes will count in the council elections.

He said this while monitoring the council elections in the FCT on Saturday at various polling units in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), according to Channels Television.

He told the voters present that results would be electronically transmitted to the commission’s result-viewing portal (IReV).

Mr Amupitan stated that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) is functioning efficiently and can transmit results to the IREV.

The e-transmission process, according to him, complies fully with existing laws.

He commended INEC officials for the timely deployment of election materials and noted that the polls have been peaceful across the FCT.

According to the chairperson, ensuring the credibility of the FCT area council elections will boost public confidence in grassroots democracy, particularly as the nation prepares for the 2027 general elections.

Earlier in the week, Mr Amupitan had declared that BVAS technology remains reliable for accrediting voters and transmitting results without delay.

“BVAS is capable of accrediting (voters) and also of uploading and transmitting the results. So, definitely the results will be transmitted,” he had said.

The election process has been hitch-free in many parts of the capital city.

PREMIUM TIMES reported earlier that accreditation and early voting took place in many polling units across the city.

INEC recorded the feat largely due to the functionality of BVAS machines.

The election was also categorised by low voter turnout, particularly in parts of the Bwari and Kuje areas.