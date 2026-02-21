Global academic publisher Palgrave Macmillan has announced the official release of a transformative new study by Professor Abiodun Adeniyi, titled New Narratives of African Migration: Exploring Media and the Contestation of Space.

This comprehensive work moves beyond the reductive headlines of the global migrant crisis to offer a profound, scholarly interrogation of how media, memory, and digital technology redefine the African experience of movement.

In this newly published volume, Professor Adeniyi challenges the “epistemic silence” that often surrounds African journeys.

The book is structured as a journey itself, beginning with the emotional geographies of displacement and the “fractured bonds” that occur when home becomes a memory.

By examining the “stranger within,” Adeniyi provides a rare look at the shifting identities of the diasporic self and the gendered dynamics that transform families long after a traveller has departed.

The work is particularly notable for its focus on what the author terms “unspoken journeys”-the hidden histories of intra-African migration that are frequently ignored by Western media.

Professor Adeniyi explores the intimate archives of migration, from the rituals and objects that migrants carry to the digital spaces where they negotiate their sense of belonging.

The book argues that in an age of surveillance, social media has become a vital “space of hybridity,” allowing migrants to disrupt dominant narratives and turn silence into a powerful signal of presence.

Addressing the intersection of politics and power, the text critiques the colonial legacies that continue to haunt migration governance and the fragility of the nation-state in the face of global movement. It invites readers to rethink the meaning of “home” through the eyes of returnees and those trapped in transit, offering a sophisticated analysis of cultural fluidity and the mediated struggle for identity.

New Narratives of African Migration is now available globally. It serves as an essential resource for scholars, policymakers, and media practitioners seeking to understand the complex, multi-layered realities of African migration in the 21st century.

For review, please visit the publisher’s official website.

About the Author: Professor Abiodun Adeniyi is a distinguished scholar whose work focuses on the intersection of media, identity, and the geopolitical realities of the African continent. He is in the Department of Mass Communication at Baze University, Abuja.