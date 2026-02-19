The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared Friday a work-free day and announced a 22-hour restriction of movement ahead of Saturday’s Area Council elections.

Mr Wike, in a special broadcast on Thursday, said movement within the FCT would be restricted from 8 p.m. on Friday, 20 February, to 6 p.m. on Saturday, 21 February.

He said President Bola Tinubu approved the measures to ensure a smooth and orderly conduct of the elections.

‘An opportunity to shape our future’

In a broadcast aired on national television and radio stations, the minister urged residents of the FCT to come out en masse to vote for candidates of their choice.

“On Saturday, 21 February, we will all have a crucial opportunity to shape the future of our great Federal Capital Territory,” he said.

“The election of either new or returning Chairmen and Councillors for the six area councils is a momentous occasion, and I urge you to come out in your numbers to exercise your right to vote.”

He called on residents to approach the polls “with a sense of purpose and responsibility.”

“As we exercise our democratic right, let us do so in an orderly and lawful manner. Let us respect the rules, respect each other, and respect the outcome of the election,” he added.

Movement restriction, security directives

Mr Wike said the decision to declare Friday work-free was to allow residents to travel to their communities to participate in the elections.

“Similarly, the President has approved the restriction of movement within the FCT from 8 p.m. on Friday to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Consequently, all security agencies are directed to ensure strict compliance with this directive.”

He also commended the president for signing the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2026 into law.

He added that it demonstrates the president’s commitment to strengthening the democratic institutions and ensuring that electoral processes are free, fair, and transparent.

Mr Wike described democracy as “a work-in-progress,” adding that electoral reforms would continue to evolve to strengthen the system.

‘Make your voice heard’

He urged residents to participate peacefully and accept the poll results.

He also urged residents to make their voices heard by voting for the candidates of ttheir choice.

“Our prayer, as an administration, is that the elections will facilitate the emergence of such quality leaders that will contribute meaningfully to development, peace and prosperity in the FCT.”

“Together, let us build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our territory.”