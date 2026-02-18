Armed operatives on Wednesday night arrested former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai as soon as he was released by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mr El-Rufai was detained by the EFCC over corruption allegations on Monday.

He was granted bail at about 8 pm on Wednesday but was immediately picked up by armed operatives, who laid an ambush for him at the premises of the EFCC headquarters, witnesses said.

It is unclear which law enforcement agency rearrested the politician. A source had told our reporter that the operatives who picked him up were from the State Security Service.

But some other sources said the agents came from the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, which is also investigating the former governor for alleged corruption.

The SSS recently picked a battle with the politician over allegations that he unlawfully intercepted the phone communications of Nigeria’s National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

On Monday, the SSS charged him with cybercrimes before the Federal High Court in Abuja over the phone-tapping allegation.

Phone interception allegations

The case, filed as FHC/ABJ/CR/99/2026, followed Mr El-Rufai’s remarks during a live Arise TV interview on Friday.

He claimed that the NSA’s phone was tapped and that he heard the NSA directing security operatives to detain him.

He alleged that the directive prompted an attempted arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Thursday, where he exchanged heated words with security personnel. Witnesses said officials briefly confiscated his international passport before escorting him out amid chants from supporters.

In response to the interview, SSS prosecutors filed cybercrime charges against Mr El-Rufai on Monday.

The prosecution said he admitted to intercepting the NSA’s communications, failed to report others who conducted unlawful interceptions, and compromised public safety and national security by using technical systems to tap the NSA’s phone.

The alleged acts were said to violate provisions of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) (Amendment) Act, 2024, and the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003. No arraignment date has been fixed, and Mr El-Rufai has not publicly responded to the charges.

Backstory

Mr El-Rufai’s arrest came amid fast-paced developments following his recent return to the country from Cairo, Egypt.

It started last Thursday when security operatives attempted to arrest him at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after he arrived from Cairo, Egypt.

Videos circulating online showed a brief confrontation between security personnel and the former governor’s entourage. His international passport was reportedly confiscated during the encounter.

Mr El-Rufai later alleged that the arrest attempt was carried out at the instruction of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, through the State Security Service (SSS).

Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Friday, he claimed that the NSA’s phone was allegedly tapped, allowing him to hear instructions to detain him.

Mr El-Rufai’s lawyer, Ubong Akpan, condemned the attempted arrest, describing it as arbitrary and in violation of constitutional rights.

According to him, the EFCC invitation was delivered to Mr El-Rufai’s residence while he was abroad, making immediate compliance impractical.

The lawyer said his client had formally communicated with the EFCC to ensure voluntary attendance upon his return, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Monday.

Mr Akpan further demanded the immediate return of Mr El-Rufai’s passport, describing its seizure as an infringement on his dignity, freedom of movement, and constitutional rights.

He warned that legal action would be taken against any unlawful attempts at detention.

On Monday, the State Security Service (SSS) filed cybercrime charges against Mr El-Rufai at the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged unlawful interception of the phone communications of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.

The case was filed barely three days after Mr El-Rufai said during a live interview on Arise TV, focusing on the airport encounter, that the NSA’s phone conversation was intercepted, and that he heard the NSA directing security operatives to detain him.

Mr El-Rufai has faced mounting scrutiny since leaving office, including allegations of diverting N423 billion in public funds.

In 2024, the Kaduna State House of Assembly demanded investigations into his administration.

He has also been summoned by the ICPC for questioning.

The former governor previously backed President Bola Tinubu’s emergence as the APC presidential candidate in 2023. Mr Tinubu won the presidential election and was subsequently inaugurated to office in May 2023.

Both he and the president parted ways politically, with Mr El Rufai becoming Mr Tinubu’s fierce critic after the president’s initial move to appoint the former Kaduna State governor as a minister fell through.

Mr El-Rufai has since joined the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), vowing to work with like-minded politicians to ensure Mr Tinubu is not re-elected in 2027.