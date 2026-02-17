The Akin Fadeyi Foundation has unveiled a new behavioural change campaign focused on road safety, arguing that Nigeria’s high rate of road crashes reflects not only infrastructure deficits but also widespread civic irresponsibility.

The campaign, launched on Tuesday during a webinar under the foundation’s “Not in My Country” project, convened policymakers, security officials, academics and advocacy groups.

Speaking at the ceremony, the foundation’s founder, Akin Fadeyi, questioned why road accidents remain commonplace despite decades of public awareness and government interventions.

Mr Fadeyi cited figures indicating over 10,000 crashes, nearly 39,000 casualties and more than 5,000 deaths within a reporting period, describing them as “unfinished stories and extinguished potentials.”

“These are not accidents in many cases. They are behavioural infractions, speeding, drunk driving, overloading, illegal parking, masquerading as fate,” he said.

He linked the problem to broader governance and corruption concerns, noting that Nigeria has earned hundreds of billions of dollars from oil since independence, yet continues to struggle with infrastructure deficits, including deteriorating roads.

Mr Fadeyi argued that while the government must be held accountable, citizens also have a responsibility to act responsibly.

“Why do we keep holding the government accountable without reminding ourselves that we have a role to play in our own safety?” he asked.

The foundation’s campaign includes a one-minute audio message aimed at discouraging drunk driving and other risky behaviours. It plans to distribute the material across social media and is seeking broadcast support to widen its reach.

Mr Fadeyi also disclosed that the organisation has previously worked with international partners, including the MacArthur Foundation, the European Union, the United Nations Development Programme, and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, on governance and behavioural change initiatives.

Questions about impact

During the interactive session, participants challenged the foundation to clarify how the campaign would achieve measurable impact, noting that similar corporate road safety campaigns have often failed to translate into behavioural change.

One participant questioned whether previous awareness drives by alcohol manufacturers had reduced crashes, arguing that press conferences and publicity events rarely lead to sustained behavioural reform.

In response, Mr Fadeyi said the foundation intends to mainstream advocacy at the community level and work with institutions rather than “run government down.”

He emphasised collaboration with law enforcement and encouraged citizens to take ownership of safety practices.

He also raised the need for stronger data systems, including better documentation of crash details such as time, location and evidence collection.

He suggested that technology could be deployed to allow citizens to report traffic infractions and enable security agencies to verify vehicle and driver information more efficiently.

Diaspora comparison

Also speaking, Kunle Ojeleye, a scholar and member of academic associations focused on African, Diaspora and International Studies, said Nigeria’s road safety challenges reflect deeper systemic gaps in accountability and enforcement.

Mr Ojeleye criticised the weak enforcement of vehicle roadworthiness certification and the issuance of driver’s licences without rigorous testing.

“People sit at home, and licences are brought to them,” he said, arguing that proper training and testing, including eyesight checks and periodic renewals, are standard in many countries but often bypassed in Nigeria.

He stressed that safety systems succeed where individuals, including public officials, take personal responsibility for their roles.

Lagos government reacts

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, said Nigerians frequently emphasise their rights while ignoring their responsibilities.

“We live in a country where people are quick to talk about their rights and privileges, but nobody thinks about responsibility,” he said.

Mr Omotoso referenced recent incidents involving traffic enforcement officers attacked while on duty, including cases where officials were reportedly injured or killed while attempting to enforce traffic rules.

He defended state policies such as restrictions on motorcycle operations and measures to curb alcohol consumption in motor parks, saying such steps often attract criticism despite being introduced to protect lives.

“When the government acts, people complain. But safety must be a shared responsibility,” he said.

Beyond road safety, the foundation linked the campaign to its wider governance and accountability work, including citizen engagement with law enforcement and interventions in cases involving cyberbullying, domestic violence and official misconduct.

Mr Fadeyi said behavioural reform is central to national development and urged collective vigilance to reduce preventable deaths on Nigerian roads.

Persistent fatal crashes

Over time, PREMIUM TIMES has continued to report on Nigeria’s worsening road safety crisis, documenting a steady stream of fatal crashes that highlight the human cost behind national statistics.

In January 2025, the Federal Road Safety Corps confirmed that nine people died and 21 were injured in a crash in Katsina State that involved a commercial bus and other vehicles, further illustrating how everyday route segments can turn deadly.

In March 2025, at least 10 passengers were killed in a crash along the Jos–Bauchi Road in Plateau State when a commercial bus collided with another vehicle, underscoring concerns about speed and poor road visibility.

Elsewhere, in Ebonyi State, PREMIUM TIMES reported on a road accident in which seven people lost their lives, a tragedy police attributed to drivers overtaking dangerously on a narrow rural highway, raising questions about enforcement at the grassroots.

In the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in early 2025, a multi‑vehicle collision in the Karu area left six people dead and dozens injured.

Also along the Enugu‑Port Harcourt Expressway, multiple accidents claimed at least two lives and injured nine others, highlighting persistent safety gaps on one of the South‑South’s busiest routes.

Enforcement challenges and misconduct

Parallel to the tally of fatal crashes, PREMIUM TIMES has documented issues around enforcement and misconduct that compound Nigeria’s road safety woes.

In one notable case, FRSC officials were placed under investigation after allegations that they extorted money from a driver on a national highway, raising doubts about the integrity of enforcement processes and fuelling public distrust.

Meanwhile, legislators and safety advocates have repeatedly called for improved enforcement of vehicle roadworthiness and stricter adherence to licensing standards, factors that, according to critics, continue to undermine efforts to reduce crashes.