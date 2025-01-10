The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed nine people dead and 21 others injured in a road crash in Dankama, Kaita Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Sector Commander, Aliyu Ma’aji, through the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Shamsudeen Babajo, on Thursday in Katsina.

He said that the incident occurred when a trailer carrying cows and humans on top, separated from the main body and fell on a pavement.

According to him, the trailer driver was trying to prevent crushing a woman that fell from the top of a Golf car overloaded with beans.

The commander revealed that the trailer driver, while trying to avoid crushing the woman, lost control of the vehicle and caused the trailer to separate from the main body.

He said that nine people lost their lives, while 21 others got varying degrees of injury.

Mr Ma’aji said that the injured passengers were rushed to the Primary Healthcare Center, Kaita, for medical attention.

He stated that some victims were referred to Katsina General Hospital and the Federal Teaching Hospital, Katsina, due to the nature of their injuries.

The Sector Commander, therefore, warned drivers to desist from carrying animals with passengers because of the dangers associated with the ugly practice.

He also urged passengers to always speak up against overloading and dangerous driving as part of measures to reduce road accidents on the highways.

(NAN)

