The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ebonyi State has confirmed the death of seven people in Sunday’s road accident at Nwafia Oga, Onueke in Ezza South Local Government Area of the state.

The Sector Commander of the corps, Henry Igwe, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday, saying that it occurred at about 7.30 p.m.

Mr Igwe also said the accident involved a commercial Toyota Bus, with Registration Number UWN 429 ZY and an articulated vehicle, with Registration Number XW 294 ENU.

He said: “20 persons were involved in the crash.

“The dead include four males and three females, while two females were injured.”

According to him, 11 people, comprising two males, eight females and one child, escaped unhurt.

The FRSC chief said a speed violation caused the accident.

He said that while the injured were taken to St. Saviour Hospital, Onueke, for treatment, the remains of the deceased were taken to the Onueke General Hospital’s morgue.

He said the agency is investigating the accident.

“We still urge drivers to drive carefully and obey road signs because it is only the alive that travels,” he said.

