Parents of children with special needs have shared practical lessons on planning for their children’s transition into adulthood, urging caregivers to focus on building independence, support systems and vocational skills early.

They spoke on Thursday at the Special Educational Needs and Therapy Empowerment (SENTE) Conference and Trade Fair 2026, held in Lagos and themed “Preparing for Adulthood.”

The event brought together parents, caregivers, therapists, educators and service providers to discuss long-term planning for children with special needs beyond childhood.

The organisers said the conference aimed to equip families with practical strategies and tools to support adolescents as they prepare for higher education, employment and independent living.

Key discussions focused on life planning, vocational development and sustainable care. A trade fair held alongside the conference allowed educators, healthcare professionals and therapists to showcase products and services designed for adolescents and adults with special needs.

Panel discussions

One of the panel sessions, titled ‘After School: What Next? — Higher Education and/or Employment Readiness,’ featured parents sharing personal experiences and strategies.

Tonye Faloughi-Ekezie, a mother of a child with Down Syndrome, encouraged parents to prioritise their children’s strengths and begin long-term planning early.

Mrs Faloughi-Ekezie, a creative professional, said building a strong support system from an early stage is critical. She also highlighted advocacy efforts, including creative projects such as animation, music and a podcast to support development.

Nneaka Obiagwu, founder of Child Restoration Initiative and a parent of a child on the autism spectrum, stressed the importance of parent-led intervention and practical skills development.

“Know your child, prepare them, equip them for the world,” Ms Obiagwu said, urging parents to join support groups and focus on vocational training.

She also emphasised educating children about differently abled peers to promote inclusion and reduce discrimination.

Chinyere Ogudu, who joined the session virtually, shared her journey raising a child with special needs and the importance of resilience and community support.

Why SENTE was created

Mudi Nwachukwu, the convener, told PREMIUM TIMES that the programme is aimed at supporting parents of children with special needs.

The programme, now in its second edition, was inspired by the lack of practical advice and community support for the parents, Mrs Nwachukwu, a lawyer, said.

“I actually run a business called Rhimamory, and we sell educational toys and resources for all children, including those with additional needs,” she said.

“And what I found was that a lot of parents who would come and get items from us were really just lost. They didn’t have any community. There were a lot of companies they would go to, but there was no practical advice.”

She also emphasised the role of the government in supporting programmes for children with special needs. She urged the government to set up policies to check discrimination against children with special needs.