Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe has addressed the allegation linking him to the alleged breakdown of actress Bamike “Bambam” Olawunmi and rapper-turned-actor Tope “Teddy A” Adenibuyan’s marriage.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple, who met as housemates on the 2018 edition of Big Brother Naija themed “Double Wahala”, married in Dubai in 2019.

Speculation about their divorce intensified after the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The action fuelled concerns among fans that their marriage may have hit troubled waters.

Amid the uncertainty, an X user identified as Stay Wicked alleged on Wednesday that Teddy A divorced Bambam after allegedly discovering that she was pregnant with Arukwe.

The duo recently co-starred in Omoni Oboli’s “Love In Every Word,” where Arukwe played Odogwu and Bambam portrayed Achalugo.

Stay Wicked wrote: “Popular movie actress BamBam (Achalugo) has been reportedly divorced by her husband after finding out his wife was pregnant with her colleague, who played the role of her odogwu in their recent movie.

”He found out through her leaked private chat with him. Hmmm, it’s sad to say women are never to be trustworthy.”

Legal action

Responding to the allegation, the 42-year-old dismissed the allegation as baseless in a statement posted on his X page on Wednesday.

The Imo-born said he would not disclose the social media account involved to avoid amplifying the matter, but vowed to pursue legal action against the individual responsible.

“A specific account has been identified to spread false rumours and baseless accusations about me and my professional engagement with another colleague in the industry. I choose not to quote the account directly, as I refuse to give such accounts the engagement they seek at the risk of jail time.

“Believe me when I say this: that individual will be made a scapegoat so others learn to respect boundaries and refrain from chasing clout and Elon Musk money at the expense of damaging someone else’s reputation”, he wrote.

Background

As of the time of filing this report, BamBam had not responded to the separation allegations.

A review of her Instagram page showed that she did not address the claims; instead, she shared posts about her upcoming films “Without You” and “Alive Till Dawn”, as well as other professional engagements.

The divorce rumour surfaced just days after Teddy A addressed allegations of domestic violence during an appearance on the WithChude podcast.

In a clip posted on Instagram, he described the claims as false, shocking and emotionally damaging to both his family and his public image.

He explained that the reports, which went viral on social media at the time, accused him of physically abusing his wife, including allegations that the supposed incidents that occurred during her pregnancy were false.

Teddy A

Teddy A insisted that the claims were entirely untrue and came as a surprise to both him and BamBam.

He maintained that there was no conflict in his home.

Teddy A said, “I woke up, went downstairs, and my wife was there watching a movie. She was pregnant and laughing. I checked my phone and saw my notifications going up, and I was wondering what was going on because I never dropped content that was trending.

“When I was going through the comments, my wife was angry and asked who could do this to us because she was very emotional. Honestly, I didn’t know where it came from, either from an ex somewhere or village people trying to come after me.”