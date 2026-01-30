The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has unveiled its Gas Master Plan (GMP) 2026, aimed at driving industrialisation and strengthening the nation’s energy security.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the unveiling of the GMP and other gas sector initiatives, which featured key stakeholders and the signing of agreements, took place at the NNPC Towers, Abuja, on Friday.

Also unveiled was the 20 million Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder supply initiative targeted for delivery by 2030, alongside the NNPC LPG and cylinder supply expansion initiative.

The LPG supply consortium also executed a consortium agreement.

The event, themed “Driving Exponential Growth Through Value-Adding Partnerships and Cost Efficiency,” featured the signing of the GMP 2026 Statement of Commitment by the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd, Bashir Ojulari.

It also featured the issuance and signing of a ministerial statement by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Speaking at the event, Mr Ekpo described the plan as a deliberate shift from policy formulation to disciplined execution, anchored on commercial viability and integrated sector-wide coordination.

“Today’s launch is not merely the unveiling of a document; it represents a deliberate shift towards a more integrated, commercially driven, and execution-focused gas sector, aligned with Nigeria’s development aspirations,” he said.

According to him, the plan focuses on supply reliability, infrastructure expansion and flexibility in domestic and export markets, in line with the federal government’s Decade of Gas Initiative.

Mr Ekpo added that the initiative positions natural gas as the backbone of Nigeria’s energy security, energy transition and industrialisation drive.

In his address, Mr Ojulari said Nigeria has about 210 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of proven gas reserves, with an upside potential of up to 600 Tcf, making it one of the world’s most significant hydrocarbon basins.

He said this potential was reinforced by the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 and the federal government’s gas-centric energy transition agenda.

Mr Ojulari said the plan was structured to exceed the presidential mandate of increasing national gas production to 10 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2027 and 12 billion standard cubic feet per day by 2030.

He said the target would catalyse over $60 billion in investments across the oil and gas value chain by 2030.

According to him, the plan prioritises cost optimisation, operational excellence and the systematic advancement of gas resources from 3P to bankable 2P reserves.

He added that it would also strengthen gas supply to power generation, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Mini-LNG and critical industrial off-takers.

Mr Ojulari said NNPC Ltd adopted a collaborative, investor-centric approach in shaping the GMP 2026, with strong alignment with industry stakeholders, partners and investors.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Producers’ Group and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings, Adegbite Falade, reaffirmed the group’s commitment to partnering with NNPC Ltd to implement the initiative.

Mr Falade said gas development thrives on an integrated value chain, from upstream operations to off-takers, adding that the group members were committed to supporting the plan.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) and Managing Director of TotalEnergies Upstream Companies in Nigeria, Matthieu Bouyer, commended NNPC Ltd for the ambition behind the plan and pledged support for its operating principles.

The Gas Master Plan 2026 is an offshoot of the Nigerian Gas Master Plan 2008, a strategic framework designed to maximise economic benefits from Nigeria’s abundant gas resources.

A key feature of the GMP 2026 is its full alignment with the Nigerian Decade of Gas Programme.

It is expected to serve as the definitive framework for coordinated gas sector development, execution discipline and value creation over the next decade.