The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has clarified that it did not bar students enrolled in a tertiary institution from applying for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE).

According to a statement by JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin, the board mandated only such students to disclose their existing admissions.

“For the avoidance of doubt, JAMB does not prohibit candidates who are already enrolled in tertiary institutions from registering for the UTME/DE,” the statement said.

The UTME is designed for candidates seeking admission into tertiary institutions with their Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) certificates.

Direct Entry, on the other hand, is meant for candidates seeking admission without writing the UTME, such as holders of National Diploma, Nigeria Certificate in Education, IJMB, JUPEB and other recognised advanced qualifications.

“Despite repeated explanations by JAMB, some members of the public still continue to insinuate wrongly that the Board bars matriculated students from registering for or taking the UTME/DE application documents. This claim is false,” the board said.

It clarified that candidates already enrolled in tertiary institutions are eligible to register for the 2026 UTME/DE but must declare their existing admission status during registration.

The board explained that the requirement for declarations is for regulatory and record purposes aimed at preventing multiple admissions.

“It simply means that once a candidate secures admission through the latest UTME/DE registration, any previous admission automatically ceases, as the law does not permit a candidate to hold two admissions concurrently,” it said.

‘Concealment attracts penalties’

JAMB warned that candidates who fail to disclose their matriculation status risk losing both their existing admission and any new offer.

“Although the Board’s system can detect prior matriculation, any candidate found to have deliberately concealed such information risks forfeiting both opportunities,” it said.

JAMB also cautioned the public against what it described as deliberate misinterpretation of its policies by “individuals posing as education advocates who thrive on distorting official policies for selfish gain.”

It advised candidates and parents to rely only on its official guidelines and publications for accurate information on the 2026 UTME and Direct Entry admissions process.