‎The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has advised persons with asthma and other respiratory conditions to be cautious about current weather conditions.

The agency, in its weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja, said dust particles are in suspension, warning the public to take necessary precautions. ‎

“Driving under the rain should be with caution.

“Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.”

It advised residents to stay informed by following NiMet’s weather updates.

The agency predicted haziness and sunshine from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

‎‎According to NiMet, sunny and hazy skies are expected over the north-central region throughout the forecast period.

‎It anticipated sunny skies with a few patches of cloud over the southern region, with prospects of afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

‎The agency also predicted light rains over parts of Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

“For Tuesday, moderate dust haze is anticipated over parts of Borno, Yobe, Bauchi, Gombe, Yola and Taraba states during the forecast period, while the rest of the northern region will be under slight dust haze.

‎”Sunny skies with few patches of clouds are anticipated over the southern region with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains over Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River and Akwa Ibom states,” it said.

‎‎According to the agency, thick dust haze is anticipated over the northern region during the forecast period on Wednesday.

‎‎NiMet anticipated moderate dust haze over the central region throughout the forecast period.

‎‎lt envisaged sunny skies with few patches of clouds over the southern region, with chances of isolated thunderstorms and light rains over Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states.

