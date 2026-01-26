It was a “white” Sunday in the United States, as heavy snow, crippling ice, freezing rain and frigid temperatures blanketed a massive swath of the country this weekend.

Roughly 245 million people across 40 states, stretching all the way from New Mexico and Texas to parts of New England and the South, are affected by what has been a historic storm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dangerously cold conditions with the coldest wind chills started to impact most parts of the US since Friday and will be in effect till the early days of the week.

In New York City, the snow is about 20 inches, and at least five people were found dead on Saturday.

Impacts from the snow and ice are expected to cause power outages, widespread travel shutdowns and school closures.

The winter storm has left at least 15 people dead as of Sunday afternoon, with more than a million people without power. It has also resulted in the cancellation of more than 15,000 flights.

Reports say flight cancellations on Sunday marked the highest single-day total in the US since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

At least 24 states have issued emergency disaster declarations ahead of the winter storm, including New York, Alabama, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky and Louisiana.

Others are Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia, and Washington, DC.

“In the wake of the storm, communities from the southern Plains to the Northeast will contend with bitterly cold temperatures that will hamper cleanup efforts, prolonging infrastructure impacts and hazardous travel into, at least, early next week,” NWS said.

President Donald Trump has urged Americans to “stay safe and stay warm” as the historic winter storm pummeled the country.

“I’ve been briefed on the Record Cold Wave and Historic Winter Storm that will be hitting much of the United States this weekend.

“The Trump administration is coordinating with state and local officials. FEMA is fully prepared to respond. Stay Safe and Stay Warm.”

New York said it has taken necessary steps to ensure those experiencing homelessness have access to shelter and that shelter hours are extended.

Governor Kathy Hochul said New York has activated about 100 National Guard members in downstate areas ahead of the storm and is positioning crews statewide for ploughing and emergency response.

“We are anticipating the longest cold stretch and the highest snow totals the state has seen in several years,” Ms Hochul said on Sunday.

New York announced closures of schools, museums and libraries across the State on Sunday and on Monday as the winter storm hit the region.

Connecticut Governor, Ned Lamont, said a statewide ban on commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractor-trailers, tankers and vehicles towing trailers, is now in effect on state roads until further notice.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey warned residents to stay off the roads as the storm intensifies.

“This is not a storm to be out in,” Healey said, adding that the snow could last well into Monday, with up to 20 inches falling over the following 36 hours.

Many states have announced that Monday will be a work-from-home day for nonessential state employees and have also activated a “Code Blue”.

Under state regulation, a Code Blue is automatically in effect whenever the temperature and wind chill are below 32 degrees.

(NAN)