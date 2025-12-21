The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast sunshine and hazy conditions across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

In its weather outlook released on Saturday in Abuja, NiMet predicted sunny skies over the northern region throughout the period, with hazy atmospheric conditions expected over the north-central states.

The agency also forecast localised morning thunderstorms with light rainfall over parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, and Delta states on Sunday.

Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected across Rivers, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

For Monday, NiMet anticipates continued sunshine in the North and hazy conditions in the north-central region, while southern states are expected to experience cloudy skies in the morning and isolated thunderstorms later in the day.

On Tuesday, sunny and hazy conditions would persist in the northern and north-central regions, while cloudy conditions are expected in the South during the morning, followed by isolated thunderstorms with moderate rainfall later in the day.

NiMet advised residents, especially those with respiratory conditions, to take precautions as dust particles remained suspended in the air.

Motorists were also urged to exercise caution during rainfall.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective flight planning, while residents were encouraged to stay updated through the agency’s official weather reports.

(NAN)