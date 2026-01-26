The Prostate Clinic (TPC) Lagos has performed what it described as West Africa’s first robotic gynaecological surgery.

The procedure, carried out on Sunday, marked the clinic’s expansion of robotic surgery from male-focused treatments to women’s health interventions.

Consultant Robotic Surgeon and TPC Medical Director, Kingsley Ekwueme, said the move reflected a commitment to innovation in Nigeria and the sub-region.

“Following our tradition of leading innovation, we introduced the first surgical robot in West Africa last year.

“Today, we are proud to extend that innovation to women’s surgeries,” he said.

Mr Ekwueme explained that the patient, a young woman with an ovarian tumour, underwent successful robotic surgery with rapid recovery.

“With robotic surgery, we removed two large tumours. She will go home today and return to work tomorrow,” he said.

He said robotic procedures reduced pain, blood loss and prolonged hospital stays associated with open surgery, enabling patients to resume normal activities within 24 hours.

“Within six hours, once vital signs are stable, the patient can eat and go home.

“Recovery is fast, blood loss is minimal, and vital functions are preserved,” he said.

Mr Ekwueme described the procedure as transformative for treating fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian tumours and selected ectopic pregnancies.

He disclosed that the surgery was provided free under TPC’s corporate social responsibility, noting that prolonged illness caused greater economic losses than advanced care costs.

Mr Ekwueme also disclosed a partnership with the Imo government to establish Nigeria’s first robotic surgery centre.

“This revolution has just started. Nigeria can become a hub for advanced medical care, training and research,” he said.

A Consultant Gynaecologist at LASUTH, Yusuf Oshodi, said the 30-year-old patient was carefully assessed and found suitable for robotic-assisted surgery.

“The tumour is benign, and robotic precision allows removal of affected tissue without compromising fertility.

“She will be free from six months of pain, without damage to surrounding structures,” he said.

Mr Oshodi said many Nigerian women suffered silently from fibroids, endometriosis, ovarian tumours and abnormal menstrual bleeding.

He noted that fibroids affected up to 70 per cent of women in some communities, though only 10 to 20 per cent experienced severe symptoms.

Mr Oshodi warned that delayed treatment often resulted in complications such as anaemia and impaired heart function.

A UK-based Consultant Gynaecologist, Olaolu Aladade, said robotic surgery offered superior outcomes compared with open procedures.

“With open surgery, complications and recovery time are higher.

“With robotic surgery, patients recover faster, return to work sooner and enjoy better psychological and economic outcomes,” Mr Aladade said.

(NAN)