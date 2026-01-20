Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on security agencies in the state to uphold fairness, vigilance and neutrality in the discharge of their duties, assuring that his administration will not undermine the authority of the Federal Government, particularly in matters of security, notwithstanding being in the opposition.

The governor spoke during an expanded meeting of the State Security Council on Monday held in the Executive Chambers of the Government House, Bauchi.

“We are federalists. We believe in the authority of the Federal Government, irrespective of our position as opposition. We cannot work without recognising that authority,” he declared.

“Without security, there is no governance. Security agencies must work closely with our traditional rulers and local authorities to ensure effective intelligence gathering and crime prevention,” he added.

He stressed the need for strengthened collaboration with traditional institutions to sustain peace and security in the state and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to proactive security management and conflict prevention.

“Although Bauchi State remains relatively peaceful, emerging threats such as kidnapping, cross-border crimes, misinformation and urban criminal activities require heightened vigilance and coordinated responses,” the governor stated.

While stressing the importance of intelligence-sharing between security agencies and community leaders, particularly in forest reserves, markets and densely populated areas, he warned that minor crimes could escalate, if not promptly addressed.

Mr Mohammed further called on traditional rulers to play active roles in community mediation, information gathering and mobilisation. He however cautioned them against land-related abuses or actions that could undermine security efforts.

“Silence in the face of crime is complicity. Traditional institutions are not parallel governments but critical partners in governance,” the governor pointed out.

He further called for improved intelligence sharing, community engagement, and cooperation among security agencies, traditional rulers, and citizens to sustain peace and stability in the state.

“Security is a shared responsibility. We must work together to ensure Bauchi does not slide into crisis. Prevention is key,” Mr Mohammed added.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the meeting focused on forest surveillance, seasonal movements, protection of public spaces and the need for efficient grassroots reporting systems across the state. Those in attendance included traditional rulers, security chiefs and top state government officials.