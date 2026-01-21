The Oyo State High Court in Ibadan, on Wednesday, adjourned until March 4 and March 5, the continuation of hearing in the trial of Mukaila Lamidi, widely known as Auxiliary, a former chairman of the state Park Management System.

Trial judge O.A. Adetujoye on Tuesday adjourned the alleged armed robbery and murder case against Mr Lamidi due to the defendant’s purported ill health.

The judge consequently summoned the medical doctor at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to appear before her to speak on the health status of Mr Lamidi.

He once chaired the Oyo State chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), which was later proscribed in the state by the Oyo State Government and replaced with the Park Management System. Mr Lamidi was appointed to head the Park Management System and held the position until he fell out with the state government which accused him of murder, armed robbery and other related offences.

During the proceedings, the medical doctor, Adeyemi Babatunde from the Agodi Custodial Centre, informed the court that Mr Lamidi had been coming to the hospital before, but had been stable.

Mr Adeyemi said that Mr Lamidi was brought from court on Tuesday and he was informed that the latter slumped while sitting waiting for his case to be mentioned.

The medical doctor said that further tests needed to be conducted on the defendant to know what was actually wrong with him.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that proceeding in Lamidi’s case on Tuesday could not continue because of the defendant’s absence due to purported ill health.

Defence lawyer Olalekan Ojo, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), while addressing the court, said he learnt that Mr Lamidi was sick.

Surprised, the judge asked the state prosecution team comprising O.S Tella, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions; O.A Bolarinwa, Senior State Counsel; and F.F Gbadamosi, if they were aware of the development.

The lead prosecutor, O.S. Tella, told the judge she knew about the whole incident, as seen in the open court.

Mr Lamidi collapsed inside the courtroom during proceedings on Tuesday.

Auxiliary reportedly slumped while seated, triggering panic and prompting swift intervention by court officials and security personnel.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Lamidi was initially arraigned in the case on charges of armed robbery and murder at Eruwa, Ibarapa LGA.

The case was later moved to Ibadan.

