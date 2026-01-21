Proceedings in the ongoing murder trial of Mukaila Lamidi, widely called Auxiliary, before the Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, suddenly halted on Tuesday after the defendant collapsed inside the courtroom.

Auxiliary reportedly slumped while seated, triggering panic and prompting swift intervention by court officials and security personnel.

“The court could not continue due to the unexpected medical emergency,” a court official said after the incident.

Trial judge Bayo Taiwo consequently suspended proceedings and adjourned the day’s sitting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collapse occurred during hearing of Suit No. I/74c/2024: The State vs. Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary).

Mr Lamidi, a former Oyo State chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), is standing trial on 17 counts.

The charges include armed robbery, murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms, involving an AK-47 rifle and two SMG rifles.

