The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday released the final list of candidates and running mates for the 20 June governorship election in Ekiti State, leaving out the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Wole Oluyede, and his running mate’s name.

Apart from the Young Peoples Party (YPP) which replaced its candidate and the running mate, there was no significant changes from the provisional list released by the electoral body on 29 December, 2025.

The YPP replaced its candidate and running mate, Owoola Daramola and the running mate, Opeyemi Adeyemo, with Osinkolu Ayodele and Arowolo Olusesan respectively.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that INEC omitted Mr Oluyede’s name when it released the provisional list of the candidates and their deputies in December, citing various courts judgements on the party’s national leadership crisis.

A check at the INEC state headquarters in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Monday, showed that apart from the PDP candidates, names of the SDP candidate, David Bankole and his running mate were also missing.

According to sources in INEC, who requested not to be named because they were not authorised to speak, the ongoing national crisis in the PDP which has resulted in two factions laying claim to the leadership of the party, with a series of litigations filled at the courts, is responsible for the omission.

Meanwhile, Mr Oluyede has insisted that he would participate in the election, saying that court would vindicate his candidacy.

In a statement by his spokesperson on Monday, Mr Oluyede said since judiciary is the last hope of common man, he has approached the Federal High Court, Abuja seeking for an order of mandamus to compel INEC to publish his name.

“The case comes up in Abuja this week and we believe as a party that the court will compel INEC to publish the name of Dr Wole Oluyede as the dully elected candidate of the PDP.

“The court has compelling power over INEC which Ekiti State will not be the first to experience this.

“With these developments, we are assuring members of the PDP and Ekiti people to remain calm and continue to be abreast of the situation as we expect favourable judgements,” the statement said.

See below the final list of candidates and running mates released by INEC

Accord Party – Opeyemi Falegan (41) Omoyemi Olaleye (42)

African Action Congress ( AAC) – Akande Oluwasegun(36)

Oluwasanmi Fajuyigbe

Action Democratic Party (ADP) – Ayodeji Ojo (42)

Itunu Ibitoye (35)

African Democratic Congress (ADC) – Oluwadare Bejide (66)

Paul Olowoyeye(52).

All Progressives Congress (APC) – Biodun Oyebanji (58) Monisade Afuye (67),

Action People’s Party (APP) – Bidemi Awogbemi(36) Akinyemi Adewumi (53)

Allied People’s Movement (APM) – Joseph Anifowose (65) Margaret Ilesanmi (68)

Labour Party (LP) Oyebanji Olajuyin (67)

Ayokunle Okumade (45)

New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) – Blessing Abegunde (35) Francis Ajayi (65)

People’s Redemption Party (PRP) – Olaniyi Ayodele (49) Modupe Adebiyi(35)

Young Progressive Party – (YPP)

Osinkolu Olusegun Ayodele

Arowolo David Olusesan

Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) – Victor Adetunji (38) Adesina Oyeniyi (35).