A woman in Delta State has allegedly hacked her husband to death with a machete and injured two women with a hammer.

The police spokesperson in Delta, Bright Edafe, posted a video clip on X on Friday, showing him interrogating the 36-year-old suspect at a police facility.

He did not specify the exact location or the date the incident occurred.

Mr Edafe, a superintendent of police, said the injured women are in the hospital and that their condition is critical.

He said the suspect, who has three children with the slain husband, cut the man five times with the machete, leading to his death.

“She killed the husband, sent her child to go and call a neighbour. The neighbour came to the house. As the neighbour opened the door and entered the house, she struck her with the same machete.

“It did not end there. She carried her two children, picked up a hammer and went to another woman’s house on that their street. She deceived the woman that she should come that her husband was beating their 12-year-old son. As the woman bent down to prepare to follow her, she hit her multiple times with the hammer she was holding,” Mr Edafe narrated, while displaying the recovered machete and hammer.

The police spokesperson said that while the suspect was attacking the last woman, the victim’s cry for help alerted others in the neighbourhood, who rushed to intervene. The victim was rescued and suspected overpowered, and then handed over to the police.

In the video, the suspect admitted to killing the husband and also attacking the two women.

The camera filmed her from the back to conceal her identity since she had not yet been adjudged guilty by a court.

“After killing him (your husband), what’ll happen to the children?” Mr Edafe asked the suspect.

The woman was silent.

“Now that you killed your husband and the two women are critically injured, how do you feel?”

“I feel very bad,” the woman responded.

“Where are your children now?”

“I don’t know (where they are).”

“Can you tell us why you did what you did?

“It is anger,” she responded, without speaking further, even when the officer asked her what led to the anger.

Mr Edafe said in the video that the suspect had not yet disclosed her motive to the police. “She says one thing today and says another tomorrow.”

The eldest of the suspect’s children is 12 years old, while the youngest is four.