The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has paid tribute to Nigeria’s fallen soldiers, praising their sacrifices in defence of the country’s sovereignty while urging the federal government to urgently improve the welfare and operational capacity of the armed forces amid worsening insecurity nationwide.

In a statement on Thursday, jointly signed by the Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda; the Minority Whip, Ali Isa; the Deputy Minority Leader, Aliyu Madaki; and the Deputy Minority Whip, George Ozodinobi, the caucus marked this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day with a solemn reflection on the courage and commitment of past and present military personnel.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day, observed annually on 15 January, is dedicated to honouring officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The day commemorates the end of the Nigerian Civil War in 1970. It serves as a national moment of reflection on the sacrifices made by military personnel in defending the country’s unity, territorial integrity, and democratic institutions. It also provides an opportunity for Nigerians to celebrate serving officers and veterans, while reaffirming national gratitude to the families of fallen heroes.

According to the Minority Caucus, the annual remembrance offers citizens an opportunity for deep introspection, particularly on the need for harmonious relationships, peaceful coexistence and national cohesion, especially amid persistent and evolving security challenges confronting the country.

Acknowledging the rising wave of insecurity across Nigeria, the caucus commended the armed forces for their resilience and courage in confronting terrorism, banditry, insurgency and other criminal activities.

It, however, urged military officers and men to remain steadfast and not “rest on their oars,” while assuring them of the continued prayers and goodwill of Nigerians.

It noted that insecurity continues to undermine economic growth and national development, warning that sustainable progress would remain difficult without decisive action to strengthen the military.

The caucus, therefore, called on the federal government to urgently review and enhance welfare schemes for personnel, alongside the provision of modern security b, arms and ammunition.

“Conscious of the effects of insecurity on economic growth and national development, the Caucus urges the federal government to evolve necessary measures towards improving the welfare schemes of the armed forces, and the provision of enhanced security equipment, arms and ammunition that will enable the military to effectively and efficiently curtail, and possibly wipe out the purveyors of varied insecurity in the country,” the statement read.

Such measures, the caucus said, are essential to enabling the armed forces to effectively curtail and possibly eliminate the various forms of insecurity threatening lives and property across the country.

Reaffirming their responsibility as lawmakers, the caucus pledged to deploy legislative instruments where necessary to support the armed forces.

It assured Nigerians that it would pursue relevant legislative actions to ensure that the military has the resources required to fulfil its constitutional mandate of safeguarding national security.