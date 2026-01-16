The President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu ‘MC Oluomo’ Akinsanya, has sparked reactions on social media following the circulation of a video showing him reading in public.

The footage of MC Oluomo was recorded during his address to union members at the Zone 4 Zonal Delegates Conference held in Ilorin, Kwara State, on 14 January.

While several clips from the event circulated online, including videos of his arrival with members of his entourage, the moment that drew the most attention on social media was his speech to delegates.

In the video, the 50-year-old appeared in deep purple traditional attire, with a matching cap, as he addressed members of the union in English.

English speech

Reading from a prepared document, he outlined the conference’s objectives, including the election of officials to oversee the zone’s affairs.

The speech he read goes thus: “The address of the President, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on the occasion of the Zone Delegates’ Conference for the union in January 2026, with much honour to God for this day and for bringing everyone safely here. In line with the Constitution, we are here to elect officers to run the affairs of the union in the zone.

“As you know, this conference was initially scheduled to take place last year, but due to challenges faced by the union over the past two years, it could not happen. It is better late than never. Some of you present here have been nominated by your respective states to serve on the Zonal Council of this great union.

“I urge everyone to focus on the heart of the union. As in former glory, I call on us all to work as a community. Once again, welcome to the conference. May God bless you, your efforts and ensure you return safely to your various destinations at the end of the day. Thank you, and God bless you.”

Yoruba speech

Speaking in Yoruba after delivering his address in English, MC Oluomo urged union members to prioritise national development.

He emphasised the importance of unity and called for collective action to restore the union’s former glory.

MC Oluomo noted, “Listen to me, our union is like a market where everyone wants to trade. I believe we are a union that cannot be pushed aside or disregarded. Anyone who thinks this union will not grow is only deceiving themselves. First, we must appreciate Alhaji Najeem Usman Yasin for his role in this union. He did not allow it to collapse before I came in. He laid a solid foundation and carried out his duties with sincerity and integrity.

“There are many people who want this union to fail, but God will not allow that to happen. I appeal to everyone to unite so that the union can continue to grow, because it has moved beyond what we currently see. We must see ourselves as one. I started as a conductor and later served as treasurer before becoming Lagos State chairman and eventually rising to the national level.”

Reactions

Meanwhile, the video sparked mixed reactions online, drawing both praise and criticism from netizens.

While some commended MC Oluomo for what they described as a “polished delivery”, others expressed surprise, noting that it was the first time they had seen him deliver a speech in English.

Several netizens, however, argued that proficiency in English should not be used as a yardstick for judging MC Oluomo’s legitimacy or effectiveness as NURTW President.

According to them, leadership, particularly within grassroots and union settings, is better measured by experience, influence, organisational ability and a deep understanding of the people.

Below are some of the comments.