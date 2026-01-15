Morocco Head Coach, Walid Regragui, and Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou have revealed why the Atlas Lions beat the Super Eagles of Nigeria to the final ticket at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

Regragui praised his players and fans after the Atlas Lions defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to reach the AFCON 2025 final in Rabat.

Regragui thanked Moroccans for their overwhelming support, describing the victory as a collective achievement built on unity and sacrifice.

“We received very touching messages, and they had a big impact on us. I am very proud of my players and our fans,” Regragui said.

Wednesday’s semi-final ended goalless after regulation time and extra time at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah.

Regragui admitted his team endured a physically demanding contest but said reaching the final at home made the effort worthwhile.

“We suffered a lot. Playing extra time consumed much energy, but reaching the final at home is a beautiful gift,” he said.

The coach also commended Nigeria and their head coach, Eric Chelle, for a strong and disciplined performance.

“I congratulate the Nigerian team and Coach Eric Chelle for the great work they have done,” Regragui added.

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged the hero of the night, saving penalties from Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi in the shoot-out.

Bounou’s heroics paved the way for Youssef En-Nesyri to convert the decisive kick, sending the home crowd into celebration.

Reacting after the match, Bounou thanked the fans and credited teamwork for the hard-earned victory.

“The atmosphere was wonderful. The match was very difficult, but the players did what was required,” Bounou said.

The Morocco goalkeeper, named TotalEnergies Man of the Match, praised Regragui’s preparation and his teammates’ commitment.

“The coach prepared us very well, and my teammates fought together. Our fans gave us extra motivation,” he said.

Bounou said the team would quickly shift focus to recovery and preparation ahead of the final.

“We will recover, prepare well and give our fans what they deserve,” he added.

Morocco will face Senegal in Sunday’s final in Rabat, as they chase a second AFCON title.

The Atlas Lions last won the continental trophy in 1976, exactly 50 years ago

NAN