As the build up to the 2nd Niger Delta Games, Edo 2026 continues across the region, Team Delta has vowed to avoid the mistakes which cost them the title on last day of competition at the maiden edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, last year.

At the end of the contests in Uyo, last April, Bayelsa came from behind to snatch the title, winning 42 gold against Team Delta’s 41 gold medals.

Delta athletes and officials were already looking forward to be crowned champions in Uyo after leading the table with most total medals of 99 medals (41 gold, 26 silver, 32 bronze) before Bayelsa struck, topping the table with 42 gold, 29 silver, 15 bronze. Team Edo finished third with 23 gold, 35 silver, and 31 bronze.

With focus now on Benin City, Edo State, for the second edition, from February 20-27, 2026, Team Delta is optimistic of winning the crown.

This year’s edition is featuring over 3,000 U-20 athletes from the nine Niger Delta states. They will compete in 17 sports to discover and develop regional talent, promising an even grander event, which according to the organisers, will surpass the success recorded at Uyo 2025 Games.

An official of Team Delta, Festus Ohwojero, who is the Executive Assistant on Sports to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, said that the state is doing everything to correct the mistakes noticed at Uyo 2025.

“We lost the title last year in Uyo by one gold medal, and our athletes and coaches are working hard to ensure such does not happen again as we prepare for Benin City 2026,” he stated.

Mr Ohwojero, who is the immediate past Director General of Delta Sports Commission, further stated that Team Delta athletes and officials are not under any form of pressure ahead the Games, adding “I am sure they will get it right this time.”

The Niger Delta Games is sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission while Dunamis-Icon Limited owns the franchise.