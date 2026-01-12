Troops of the 13 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have rescued 18 passengers travelling to Cameroon along the Calabar–Cameroon waterways.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rescue was confirmed in a statement issued by Yemi Sokoya, assistant director of public relations, Headquarters 13 Brigade, and made available to reporters in Calabar on Monday.

According to Ms Sokoya, a major, the operation followed the hijacking of a passenger boat en route from Nigeria to Cameroon.

It said a distress call indicated that suspected sea pirates, operating in two speed boats and a wooden boat, intercepted the boat and kidnapped the passengers around Kombo Fishing Port within Cameroonian waters.

It said troops of 13 Brigade deployed at Ikang responded promptly and pursued the suspects, leading to an exchange of gunfire that caused one of the pirates’ speed boats to capsize.

“The pirates abandoned the victims and fled into the surrounding creeks. All the passengers were rescued unharmed,” the statement quoted Ms Sokoya as saying.

The Commander of 13 Brigade, Patrick Alimikhena, commended the troops for their swift and professional response.

Mr Alimikhena, a brigadier-general, said the successful rescue demonstrated the courage, professionalism and commitment of the troops to protecting lives and securing the waterways.

He assured that the brigade would continue to dominate its area of responsibility and protect citizens from criminals.

The brigade commander also urged members of the public to provide useful information to assist security agencies in tackling crime in Cross River.

He emphasised that community cooperation remained vital to sustaining peace and security in the state.

Abduction for ransom has become one of the top crimes in Nigeria, with just about anyone being a target.

In April 2025, gunmen suspected to be pirates abducted 20 passengers who were travelling in a boat from Oron in Akwa Ibom State to Cross River State.

About four months later, in September 2025, some 17 passengers travelling along the same route were abducted by pirates.

Passengers to both states now prefer to travel by water because the Calabar-Itu Federal Highway is dilapidated.

(NAN)