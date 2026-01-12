A Benin High Court on Monday ordered 52 people remanded at Ubiaja Correctional Centre over last Saturday’s protest in Ekpoma, Esan-West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The residents protested against the rising kidnap attacks in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some students from Ambrose Alli University were among those arrested and remanded following the violent protest in Ekpoma.

The suspects were arraigned through an exparte motion filed by police counsel, Polycap Odion.

Journalists were denied access to the courtroom.

Justice Williams Aziegbemi said he lacked jurisdiction and advised defence lawyers to file bail applications at Ubiaja High Court.

He ordered the remand of the suspects and adjourned the case until 26 February for hearing.

The police spokesperson in Edo, Eno Ikoedem, stated that the suspects were arrested for engaging in violent protests.

Many defendants claimed they were abducted from their homes overnight or early Sunday morning and taken directly to the Police command in Benin.

A man, who identified himself simply as Abdulsalam, said his two sons never participated in the protest, while a mother said her son was arrested while taking clothes to a dry cleaner.

Some lawyers expressed shock that charges of malicious damage and armed robbery were filed against the suspects.

A lawyer, Wisdom Isaac, said, “Nobody made complaints against the suspects, yet they are arraigned and remanded.”

